Former HHS girls basketball head coach Brent Kell talks to his players during a game against Cassville in the annual Lady Lion Invitational last January at Mansfield.

Former Houston High School girls head basketball coach Brent Kell has been hired as athletic director at Eldon High School in Eldon, Mo. (in Miller County).

Kell guided HHS girls hoops for a total of 31 years. He coached the Lady Tigers for 30 years before retiring in 2016 and then returned as an assistant coach under Jim Moore for the 2019-2020 season.

When Moore became boys head coach at Houston in 2020, Kell took the reins of the girls squad for one last season. Kell compiled a record of 441-317 at Houston.

Eldon’s athletic teams compete in the Tri-County Conference. Kell’s son-in-law, Isaiah Rhine, is girls basketball head coach at Eldon.

“I’m excited to share my experience with the coaches and community of Eldon,” Kell said. “I look forward to the challenging and exciting times that lay ahead in helping lead the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs.”

