Former Houston High School girls head basketball coach Brent Kell has been hired as athletic director at Eldon High School in Eldon, Mo. (in Miller County).
Kell guided HHS girls hoops for a total of 31 years. He coached the Lady Tigers for 30 years before retiring in 2016 and then returned as an assistant coach under Jim Moore for the 2019-2020 season.
When Moore became boys head coach at Houston in 2020, Kell took the reins of the girls squad for one last season. Kell compiled a record of 441-317 at Houston.
Eldon’s athletic teams compete in the Tri-County Conference. Kell’s son-in-law, Isaiah Rhine, is girls basketball head coach at Eldon.
“I’m excited to share my experience with the coaches and community of Eldon,” Kell said. “I look forward to the challenging and exciting times that lay ahead in helping lead the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.