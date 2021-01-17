When junior Josh Smith was fouled and stepped up to the free throw line for two shots with 4 seconds left in the game, the Houston High School junior varsity boys basketball team trailed Mountain Grove by a point at 54-53 during a contest Saturday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
After Smith sank both attempts, the Junior Tigers went on to win 55-54.
Houston led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter after an offensive outburst by junior guard Hunter McKinney, who drained two 3-pointers and scored 9 points in the period.
The Tigers were ahead 28-23 at halftime and held a 42-34 advantage at the end of the third period.
But Mountain Grove erased the deficit in the fourth quarter, with 6-3 sophomore Kyle Penner drilling three treys in the period. When Penner sank a pair of foul shots with 13 seconds left, the Junior Panthers held their first lead of the game at 55-54.
But with time running down, Mountain Grove junior guard Nick Archer fouled Smith and the 6-2 forward did the job at the charity stripe.
Sophomore guard Dakota James led Houston in scoring in the contest with 15 points, while McKinney finished with 11. Sophomore post Harold Lassiter scored 8 points for the Tigers (including 6 in the third quarter), while Smith also finished with 8 and junior forward P.J. Mister had 7 (including 5 in the fourth period).
Penner led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points (including 11 in the fourth quarter), while freshman guard Trace DeVries had 13 and freshman forward Bradley Henry went 5-for-6 at the foul line and added 9.
The JV Tigers also won at home on Tuesday of last week, downing Norwood 64-43.
McKinney scored 10 points to lead the Tigers’ balanced scoring attack, while Lassiter and Mister each had 8, James had 7 (all in the third quarter) and Smith and Ethan Lee added 6 apiece.
