With the score tied at 9-all at the end of the first quarter, the Houston High School junior varsity girls basketball team shut out Dora in the second period to lead 23-9 at halftime before going on to a 49-25 victory last Thursday night (Jan. 21) in Hiett Gymnasium.
Eight players scored in the contest for the Junior Lady Tigers. Sophomore guard Makenzi Arthur led the way with a season-high 14 points, while sophomore post Rhease Manier had 13 (including 9 in the fourth quarter), also a season-high.
Sophomore post MacKenzie Bryan scored 6 points for Houston, while Jordan Lay had 5 and Abby Henry added 4.
The Lady Tigers held the visiting Lady Falcons to fewer than 10 points in all four quarters.
