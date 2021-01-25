MA shoots

HHS sophomore Makenzi Arthur (5) shoots from the lane during the third quarter of the JV Lady Tigers' win last Thursday night in Hiett Gymnasium.

With the score tied at 9-all at the end of the first quarter, the Houston High School junior varsity girls basketball team shut out Dora in the second period to lead 23-9 at halftime before going on to a 49-25 victory last Thursday night (Jan. 21) in Hiett Gymnasium.

Eight players scored in the contest for the Junior Lady Tigers. Sophomore guard Makenzi Arthur led the way with a season-high 14 points, while sophomore post Rhease Manier had 13 (including 9 in the fourth quarter), also a season-high. 

Sophomore post MacKenzie Bryan scored 6 points for Houston, while Jordan Lay had 5 and Abby Henry added 4.

The Lady Tigers held the visiting Lady Falcons to fewer than 10 points in all four quarters.

Abby drives

Houston guard Abby Henry drives between Dora defenders Vanessa Woolbright (35) and Shauna Lake (23) during the third quarter of the JV Lady Tigers' win Jan. 21 in Hiett Gymnasium.
Kelsey defends

HHS freshman Kelsey Pritchett (10) defends against Dora sophomore Shauna Lake during the first quarter of the JV Lady Tigers' win last Thursday night in Hiett Gymnasium.

