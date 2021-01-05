The Houston High School girls junior varsity basketball team beat Mountain Grove 38-18 Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
The Junior Lady Tigers held the visiting Lady Panthers to 6 points or less in all four quarters.
Five players shared the balanced scoring load for Houston, with sophomore post Rhease Manier and freshman post Kelsey Pritchett each totaling 8 points, while sophomores Makenzi Arthur and MacKenzie Bryan and freshman Angie Smith added 6 apiece.
The Lady Tigers sank 7-of-10 free throws and used their significant size advantage to dominate the boards and keep the Lady Panthers from penetrating the lane.
Mountain Grove sank only 6 field goals during the entire contest.
