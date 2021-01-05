Mac

Houston sophomore forward MacKenzie Bryan prepares to shoot in traffic during the third quarter of the JV Lady Tigers' home win over Mountain Grove Monday night.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Houston High School girls junior varsity basketball team beat Mountain Grove 38-18 Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.

The Junior Lady Tigers held the visiting Lady Panthers to 6 points or less in all four quarters.

Five players shared the balanced scoring load for Houston, with sophomore post Rhease Manier and freshman post Kelsey Pritchett each totaling 8 points, while sophomores Makenzi Arthur and MacKenzie Bryan and freshman Angie Smith added 6 apiece.

The Lady Tigers sank 7-of-10 free throws and used their significant size advantage to dominate the boards and keep the Lady Panthers from penetrating the lane. 

Mountain Grove sank only 6 field goals during the entire contest.

Maddy

HHS sophomore guard Maddy Riley looks to pass Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments