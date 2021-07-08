The Houston Junior High Football camp is set for July 19-23 at Tiger Stadium.

Camp sessions will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and be hosted by Houston Middle School football head coach Todd McKinney. Players should wear shorts, a T-shirt, football cleats or tennis shoes, and should also bring their own water or Gatorade.

There is no cost to attend.

