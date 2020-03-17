Until further notice, there will be no activity with regard to Houston School District spring sports.
On Monday night, district officials announced the adjourning of classes beginning Wednesday of this week (March 18) through April 3.
Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) policy indicates, “If a school has determined that they are closing for a period of time due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), then no practices or games should occur during that time.”
MSHSAA conducted high school basketball playoff games last weekend in classes 1, 2 and 3, but games set for this week in classes 4 and 5 were cancelled.
The Licking girls made the Class 2 championship game, but lost to Strafford, 65-62, last Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield. After winning the District 4 title, the Lady Wildcats made the final four by beating Steelville 51-45 in a sectional round game on March 4 and downing Saxony Lutheran 52-46 in a quarterfinals matchup on March 6.
In last Friday’s semifinals (also at JQH Arena), Licking (25-7) beat Macon 43-33.
As of Tuesday (March 10), there were no known cases of coronavirus in Texas County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.