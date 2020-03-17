Until further notice, there will be no activity with regard to Houston School District spring sports.

On Monday night, district officials announced the adjourning of classes beginning Wednesday of this week (March 18) through April 3.

Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) policy indicates, “If a school has determined that they are closing for a period of time due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), then no practices or games should occur during that time.”

MSHSAA conducted high school basketball playoff games last weekend in classes 1, 2 and 3, but games set for this week in classes 4 and 5 were cancelled.

The Licking girls made the Class 2 championship game, but lost to Strafford, 65-62, last Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield. After winning the District 4 title, the Lady Wildcats made the final four by beating Steelville 51-45 in a sectional round game on March 4 and downing Saxony Lutheran 52-46 in a quarterfinals matchup on March 6.

In last Friday’s semifinals (also at JQH Arena), Licking (25-7) beat Macon 43-33. 

As of Tuesday (March 10), there were no known cases of coronavirus in Texas County.

