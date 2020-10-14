Cross country runners from Houston High School competed Monday in the annual South Central Association Championship meet at Willow Springs.
Two Tigers earned medals for finishing in the top-15 in the varsity boys race, as junior Hunter McKinney placed fifth and sophomore Zander Scholz came in 15th.
In the varsity girls race, HHS sophomore Kaileigh Barker earned the 12th-place medal.
Houston Middle School runners also competed the same day at Willow Springs in the SCA Cross Country Challenge.
The HMS girls squad took second in the event and three Lady Tigers earned medals, as Summer Bittle finished fifth, Kristen Ely placed seventh and Allie Benoist came in eighth.
Victoria Fulbright and Kayla Wagner both placed in the top-15, finishing 14th and 15th respectively.
The HMS boys took home one medal, as Warren Hinkle finished seventh. Houston’s Shane Yonkers posted a top-20 finish, coming in 19th.
“I’m so proud of each and every runner!” said Houston head coach Michelle Henshaw.
Athletes from both Houston schools also ran on Thursday of last week in a large meet at Buffalo. Henshaw said the experience was good for the Houston’s fledgling program (that was rebooted last year after being idle since the mid-1980s).
“We raced against large schools with big teams,” Henshaw said. “Although we didn’t bring home any medals, we raced well and learned a lot.”
Houston runners are scheduled to compete on Thursday of this week at Mountain Grove.
