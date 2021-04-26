The Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 4 Tournament is set for next week at Mountain Grove.
First round games will be played Monday and Tuesday, with semifinals on Wednesday and the championship game set for 6 p.m. Thursday (May 6).
Houston will go in as the second-seeded squad, and will face No. 7 Liberty at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Other teams in the field include No. 1 Forsyth, No. 3 Sparta, No. 4 Mountain Grove, No. 5 Cabool, No. 6 Hollister and No. 8 Thayer.
