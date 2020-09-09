HHS 2020 XC

Houston High School cross country team members for 2020. From left (name, grade): Harper Henshaw (coach’s daughter/ biggest fan), Zander Scholz (10), Kaileigh Barker (12), Hunter McKinney (11), Addison Cook (9), Jake Allen (9), coach Michelle Henshaw. Not pictured: Jordyn Lay (11) and Hunter Harrington (9).

The second season of the Houston School District’s resurrected cross country program begins this week.

This year, coach Michelle Henshaw has seven high school runners (four boys and three girls), 14 middle school runners (seven boys and seven girls) and one sixth-grader (a boy). The increased numbers on the junior high squads means team scores can be generated (which require a minimum of five runners).

“I think we have a lot of potential,” Henshaw said. “We’re really building our middle school program and they’re looking strong. Our high school group is still small, but we’re mighty.”

As a sophomore last season, Hunter McKinney helped re-launch Houston cross country by finishing third in the South Central Association conference championship meet and 14th at the Class 2 District 9 meet on the way to earning a berth in the state championship meet. McKinney said he has his sights set on lowering his personal-best time of 18:23 and running well again late in the season.

“I want to go to state again and get a better time and better placement,” he said. “I’m looking to get 17-something.”

Freshman Jake Allen joins the high school ranks after earning a medal at every meet but one last season.

Houston runners worked through most of the summer, beginning in early June.

“It was kind of up and down because of vacations,” Henshaw said, “but we had a lot of runners who consistently came to most practices.”

This week’s season-opening meet is a Thursday event at Willow Springs, and Houston runners will compete again Monday at Bourbon.

As was the case last season, all meets Houston will participate in will be on the road. Henshaw said there is discussion about hosting meets in the future at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

“It’s in the works,” she said. “That would be perfect.”

The Houston Middle School 2020 girls cross country team. From left (name, grade): coach Michelle Henshaw, Summer Bittle (8), Kristen Ely (8), Allie Benoist (8), Cheyenne Brower (8), Victoria Fulbright (7) and Harper Henshaw (coach’s daughter/biggest fan). Not pictured: Emery Christeson (7), Loran Drake (7) and Kayla Wagner (7).
The Houston Middle School boys 2020 cross country team. Front row, from left (name, grade): Warren Hinkle (7), Aaron McCarthy (6), Shane Yonkers (7). Back row: William McNutt (8), Lane Miller (8), Ryan Painter (7), Brody Adkison (8) and coach Michelle Henshaw. Not pictured: Joey Hickcox (7).

