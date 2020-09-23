Cross country runners from Houston High School and Middle School competed Monday in the annual Plato Invitational hosted by the Plato School District.
Eighteen schools participated.
In the high school varsity boys race, Houston junior Hunter McKinney came home with a 14th place medal out of a field of 54 entries.
Plato’s David Held won the race, recording a time of 17:02 on the 3.1-mile course.
In the high school varsity girls race, Licking’s Kasey Richards took first at 20:48.
Hartville was the top team in both the boys and girls races.
Houston’s Zander Scholz and Kaileigh Barker each ran their first varsity race.
“Great job by them!” said Houston head coach Michelle Henshaw.
In the junior high girls race, Houston eighth-graders Summer Bittle and Allie Benoist each finished in the top-10, with Bittle earning a 5th-place medal and Benoist taking the 10th-place medal. The pair helped the HMS girls take second in the team standings.
Houston 7th-grader Warren Hinkle earned a 10th place medal in the junior high boys race.
“Coaches shout out to Kristen Ely and Shane Yonkers for having a great race and exceeding expectations,” Henshaw said. “Great job!”
The Houston runners’ next meet is set for Tuesday (Sept. 29) at Mountain Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.