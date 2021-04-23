Continuing to score at a blistering pace, the Houston Middle School softball A-team soundly defeated two more opponents.
The Lady Tigers routed Willow Springs 16-6 in a Monday home game, and then ripped Winona 27-0 Thursday on the road.
Trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the third inning against Willow Springs, the Lady Tigers erupted for 7 runs to take control.
The decisive rally was highlighted by a 2-run inside-the-park home run by catcher Katy Scheets that put Houston ahead for good at 6-5.
After Willow Springs added a run in the top of the fourth inning to make it a 10-6 game, Houston scored 6 times in the bottom of the frame to end the contest by the 10-run mercy rule.
The Lady Tigers had a dozen hits in the game, with all 10 girls who played getting at least one.
Left fielder Annabelle Westbrook went 2-for-3 at the plate for Houston, driving in 2 runs and scoring another, and smacked an RBI triple in the second inning. Right fielder Lilly Kincaid was 2-for-2 with 2 runs scored, while third baseman Lacey Cavaness went 1-for-2 with 2 walks and 2 runs and shortstop Sophia Crites went 1-for-2 with 2 walks and a run scored.
Houston third baseman Katy Evans went 1-for-1 with 2 walks, an RBI and 3 runs scored for Houston, while Scheets went 1-for-2 with a walk, 2 RBIs and 2 runs. Evans also swiped 4 bases.
Caveness and Evans each pitched two innings, with Caveness starting and Evans earning the win in 2 innings of relief. The pair combined to limit the visiting Lady Bears to only 1 hit, while striking out 9 and walking only 3.
In contest at Winona (that ended after 3 innings), Evans tossed a complete game no-hitter, striking out 8 and walking only 1.
Before the run rule took effect, Houston racked up 15 hits and took advantage of 11 walks.
Shortstop Micah Chipps went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Tigers, and hit a home run, a triple and a double, while driving in 3 run and scoring 3 more. Scheets went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 runs, while Westbrook was 2-for-3 with a pair of triples, 3 RBIs and 2 runs.
Nola Smith had her best game to date with the bat, going 2-for-2 with a triple, 2 RBIs and 2 runs.
Houston base runners stole a whopping 34 bases in the game, with 15 players swiping at least 1.
The wins raised the Lady Tigers’ season record to 5-0, with all five games ending early by the run rule.
Next up for the squad is a road game Monday, May 3, at Thayer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.