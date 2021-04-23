Nola bats

Nola Smith was one of four HMS players to have multi-hit games and one of six to drive in multiple runs during a 27-0 victory Thursday at Winona.

Continuing to score at a blistering pace, the Houston Middle School softball A-team soundly defeated two more opponents.

The Lady Tigers routed Willow Springs 16-6 in a Monday home game, and then ripped Winona 27-0 Thursday on the road.

Trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the third inning against Willow Springs, the Lady Tigers erupted for 7 runs to take control.

The decisive rally was highlighted by a 2-run inside-the-park home run by catcher Katy Scheets that put Houston ahead for good at 6-5.

After Willow Springs added a run in the top of the fourth inning to make it a 10-6 game, Houston scored 6 times in the bottom of the frame to end the contest by the 10-run mercy rule.

The Lady Tigers had a dozen hits in the game, with all 10 girls who played getting at least one.

Left fielder Annabelle Westbrook went 2-for-3 at the plate for Houston, driving in 2 runs and scoring another, and smacked an RBI triple in the second inning. Right fielder Lilly Kincaid was 2-for-2 with 2 runs scored, while third baseman Lacey Cavaness went 1-for-2 with 2 walks and 2 runs and shortstop Sophia Crites went 1-for-2 with 2 walks and a run scored.

Houston third baseman Katy Evans went 1-for-1 with 2 walks, an RBI and 3 runs scored for Houston, while Scheets went 1-for-2 with a walk, 2 RBIs and 2 runs. Evans also swiped 4 bases.

Caveness and Evans each pitched two innings, with Caveness starting and Evans earning the win in 2 innings of relief. The pair combined to limit the visiting Lady Bears to only 1 hit, while striking out 9 and walking only 3.

In contest at Winona (that ended after 3 innings), Evans tossed a complete game no-hitter, striking out 8 and walking only 1.

Before the run rule took effect, Houston racked up 15 hits and took advantage of 11 walks.

Shortstop Micah Chipps went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Tigers, and hit a home run, a triple and a double, while driving in 3 run and scoring 3 more. Scheets went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 runs, while Westbrook was 2-for-3 with a pair of triples, 3 RBIs and 2 runs.

Nola Smith had her best game to date with the bat, going 2-for-2 with a triple, 2 RBIs and 2 runs.

Houston base runners stole a whopping 34 bases in the game, with 15 players swiping at least 1.

The wins raised the Lady Tigers’ season record to 5-0, with all five games ending early by the run rule.

Next up for the squad is a road game Monday, May 3, at Thayer.

