Through last week, the Houston Middle School softball team hadn’t lost a game so far in the 2021 season.
After a trio of resounding wins, the Lady Tigers stand at 3-0, including a 21-2 victory March 29 at Eminence, a 20-10 win over Summersville March 30 in Houston and an 18-6 home win against Mansfield on Tuesday of last week.
In the season-opener at Eminence, two Houston pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter, as Katy Evans worked the first 2 innings (striking out 6 and issuing 2 walks) and Lacey Cavaness threw the third and final inning in the run-rule shortened contest (fanning 2 and walking 2).
Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers amassed 14 hits, scoring 10 runs, 3 in the second and 8 in the third.
Leadoff hitter Sophia Crites had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Micah Chipps went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and 4 runs, while Kynlee Weaver went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs.
Eight Houston batters had at least one hit in the game, and Crites, Chipps and Weaver all hit home runs.
Against Summersville, the Lady Tigers scored 6 runs in the first inning, 12 in the second and 2 in the third frame of another run-rule shortened affair. Houston had only 6 hits this time, but took advantage of 18 walks allowed by Summersville pitchers.
Crites and Chipps led the Lady Tigers’ offense with 2 hits apiece in three tries. Chipps hit her second homer of the season, drove in 3 runs and scored 3 more, while Crites also crossed the plate 3 times.
Katy Evans started in the pitcher’s circle for Houston and worked 2 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits while striking out 5 and walking none.
In the win over Mansfield, the Lady Tigers again opened the game with 10 runs in the first inning, before adding 6 in the second frame and 2 in the third to produce yet another run-rule ending after 3 innings.
HMS head coach Doug Gaston had Cavaness in the lead-off spot this time, and she responded by going 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs, 4 runs scored and smacked an inside-the-park-home run in her teams’ first at-bat in the game.
Crites went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs in the win, while Izzy Pena went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and 2 runs scored. The Lady Tigers had 14 hits again, with seven players getting at least one.
In three games, the squad’s Triple C offensive attack of Cavaness, Chipps and Crites are a combined 19-for-24 at the plate, with 11 RBIs, 25 runs scored, 7 walks and 5 home runs.
Next up for Houston is a home game against Hartville on Tuesday (April 20). The contest will be the Lady Tigers’ final scheduled home game of the season, as they’ll finish the campaign with four straight road games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.