On the strength of two second-half rushing touchdowns by Elyjia Turrubiates, the Houston Middle School seventh-grade football team posted a 22-18 victory over Ava last Thursday in Tiger Stadium.

Houston scored in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Riley Reed and a two-point conversion run by Turrubiates.

But following a 65-yard TD run by Kell Abraham, Ava led 8-6 at the break.

The Tigers struck again in the third quarter on a 16-yard touchdown run by Turrubiates and secured the win in the fourth period when Turrubiates scampered 22 yards for a TD and then tacked on another 2-point conversion run.  

The Tigers (1-0-1) turned in several key defensive plays in the win, including an interception by Turrubiates and a key tackle-for-a-loss by Mason Dodson, both in the third quarter. 

Wrap him up

Houston lineman Mason Dodson wraps up Ava running back Kell Abraham for a tackle-for-a-loss during the first half of the HMS seventh-grade team's victory last Thursday night in Tiger Stadium.

Turrubiates normally plays at running back on offense for Houston but was at quarterback because the Tigers’ first-string QB, Carson Walker, is sidelined for the season with a broken ankle and second-stringer D.J. Riley was quarantined.

Houston’s eighth-grade squad (1-1) was blanked by Ava, 28-0.

The two HMS teams hit the road this week for games Thursday at Cabool.

PHOTOS: Middle school football – Houston vs. Ava

Photos from seventh and eighth-grade football games between Houston and Ava, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Houston, Mo.

