In a pair of road games Thursday night at Cabool, the Houston Middle School football teams were both victorious, as the seventh-grade Tigers thumped the Bulldogs 36-0 and the eight-graders won 24-12.
EIGHTH-GRADERS COME FROM BEHIND
The HMS eighth-grade squad trailed 6-0 after Cabool scored on a 26-yard touchdown run with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers then mounted a lengthy, time-consuming drive (that was hindered by two holding penalties) and maintained possession all the way into the second period. But after an 11-yard run by Javon Ross that set up a first down at the Bulldogs’ 15-yard line, the offense stalled and turned the ball over on downs.
Cabool then helped Houston get on the board with a bad hike into the end zone that resulted in a safety to make it a 6-2 ballgame with 3:15 left in the first half.
The Tigers made the most of the ensuing possession and scored 27 seconds later on a 43-yard TD run up the left side by Alex Meyer and a 2-point conversion run by quarterback Jordan Arthur.
On the following kickoff, Houston recovered a fumble and had the ball again at the Cabool 12-yard line. Fullback Dakoata Hofstetter then busted through the middle between blockers and took the ball to the 1.
Jordan then scored on a keeper and after a failed 2-point run, Houston led 16-6 at the break. Houston’s defense turned in several key plays in the second period, including a drive-stopping interception by Javon Ross.
Cabool responded with a scoring drive featuring five running plays to open the second half and cut the Tigers’ lead to 16-12.
Houston then answered with a 6-play drive consisting of all running plays, capped off by a 22-yard touchdown scamper by Jordan after a perfect fake handoff to Meyer. After Hofstetter tacked on a 2-point conversion run, Houston was ahead 24-12.
Neither team could add to their scoring total in the fourth quarter. Houston’s defense sealed the deal when Meyer, at linebacker, recorded a big tackle on a completed pass for no gain on a fourth-down play to give the Tigers’ possession at the Cabool 45 with just over a minute to go in the contest.
SCORING EARLY AND OFTEN
In the first game of the double-header, Houston’s seventh-grade bunch wasted no time taking control, as Elyjiah Turrubiates returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers scored again in the first quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Riley Reed and a 2-point conversion run by Joey Hickcox, and led 14-0 going into the second period.
Houston doubled the lead in the second period on a 25-yard touchdown run by Turrubiates, another 1-yard scoring run by Reed and a 2-point run by William Keller.
After the two teams traded blows in the third quarter, Houston struck again late in the game when Keller ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 41 seconds to go and then added a 2-point conversion run.
This week, the two HMS teams host Thursday games against Liberty in Tiger Stadium. Due to injury and quarantining, both Houston squads were without multiple key players at Cabool, but head coach Todd McKinney expects some of them to be back in action this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.