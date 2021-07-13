The annual football camp for high school players is scheduled for next week in Houston.
Hosted by HHS football head coach Eric Sloan and his staff, the camp will go from 6 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday (July 19-23) at Tiger Stadium.
Participants should meet each morning at the weight room adjacent to the stadium.
There is no charge to attend.
