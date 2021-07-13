Sloan and the offense

HHS football head coach Eric Sloan describes technique to offensive players during a summer camp session last July in Tiger Stadium.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The annual football camp for high school players is scheduled for next week in Houston.

Hosted by HHS football head coach Eric Sloan and his staff, the camp will go from 6 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday (July 19-23) at Tiger Stadium.

Participants should meet each morning at the weight room adjacent to the stadium.

There is no charge to attend.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments