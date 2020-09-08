HHS blockers

As the HHS student section watches in the background, Licking junior Kylie Taylor hits a ball toward Houston the outstretched arms of Houston freshman Kelsey Pritchett, left, and sophomore Olivia Crites during the marathon first set of the Lady Tigers' season-opening road loss on Tuesday of last week.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

In a pair of road matches to begin the 2020 season, the Houston High School volleyball team came away with a split last week, falling in straight sets Tuesday at Licking (31-29, 25-19, 25-22) and then winning 3-1 Thursday at Cuba, dropping the first set 23-25 and then winning the next three, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18.

The season started with a bang for both teams in the season-opener at Licking, as the first set went well into overtime. As the big crowd with major representation from sides went wild, each squad had multiple serves to prevail in the marathon set, but the host Lady Wildcats finally made it stick on a point scored by junior Kylie Taylor.

Prior to that, the Lady Tigers built a 22-14 lead after a point on a block by sophomore Olivia Crites and an ace by sophomore Aliyah Walker. But Licking then went on a 9-1 run to knot the score at 23-all before finally establishing the 2-point spread needed to win.

HHS head coach Loran Richardson’s first starting lineup of the season consisted of juniors Hannah Dzurick, Mackenzie Holder and Sarah Purcell, sophomore Crites and freshmen Kelsey Pritchett and Angie Smith, along with junior Mali Brookshire at libero. Richardson used 10 players in the match.

“Overall, I was really pleased with our competitiveness,” Richardson said. “In the past, we've just gotten in our heads when we play teams like Licking. I think losing that first set in such a close game hurt our momentum going into the rest of the match, but I don't feel like we just rolled over and quit.”

Sarah blocks

HHS junior Sarah Purcell (28) goes up for a block as Licking sophomore Abbie Sullins prepares to hit a ball her way during the first set of the Lady Tigers' loss last week.

The 5-10 Purcell had 8 kills and 3 blocks in the match from her spot at middle hitter, while Dzurick recorded 4 aces and 11 assists. Brookshire was credited with 18 digs and a 2.03 passing rating, while Crites had 2 blocks.

“We've got to improve our blocking and communication,” Richardson said, “but this gives us a great starting point and we know what we need to focus on.”

At Cuba, Dzurick amassed 19 kills and notched a .292 hitting percentage and a 2.33 passing rating. Walker had a whopping 17 assists in the win, while Brookshire had 23 digs and 4 aces and Smith recorded 19 digs and a 2.17 passing rating.

Senior Kellsi Gayer had 3 aces for Houston, while Crites again had 2 blocks.

The Lady Tigers were sluggish at the outset of the match, missing 3 serves in the first 5 points.

“It killed us that first set,” Richardson said. “Luckily, we settled in and started playing. It wasn't our cleanest game but we held it together and were able to finish the next three sets.”

Houston hosts Summersville on Tuesday of this week.

“We've still got to communicate better and make smarter plays at the net,” Richardson said. “I think we’re just going to keep improving as the season goes on. We've got a lot of young, inexperienced girls who will have some growing pains, but I'm excited to see what they can do.”

Karlee hits

Sophomore Karlee Curtis sends a ball over the net during the Houston High School junior varsity volleyball team’s loss on Tuesday of last week at Licking. The Junior Lady Tigers dropped both sets in the best-of-three sets match by scores of 25-21 and 25-22, recording 10 kills and 10 aces in the contest.

Houston then beat Cuba in straight sets in a Thursday road match, 25-18, 25-20. The Lady Tigers’ winning effort included 7 kills, 9 aces and 1 block.

Staff writer

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email him at ddavison@houstonherald.com.

