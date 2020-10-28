Experience had little trouble overcoming youth during a Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 8 volleyball semifinal game Tuesday night at Cabool, as the host Lady Bulldogs swept Houston 3-0.
With a roster consisting of eight seniors and two juniors, top-seeded Cabool took the best-of-5 contest by scores of 25-18, 25-6 and 25-16.
The youthful Lady Tigers (with three juniors, a sophomore and two freshmen in their starting lineup) fell way behind at the beginning of all three sets, trailing 8-0 in the first set, 17-3 in the second set and 14-3 in the third.
No. 4 Houston made a go of it in the first set, and went on an 11-2 run to take an 11-10 lead. But after a timeout, Cabool regrouped and went on a 10-3 run to take control of the set.
The Lady Tigers enjoyed some success in the third set as well, coming back from a 14-3 deficit to trail 21-15, but the hole they were in was just too deep.
Houston had difficulty from beginning to end containing the high-flying Lady Bulldogs’ offensive attack, as junior lefty Hailey Shannon and her teammates blasted numerous kills while at the same time managing to dig, block or return almost everything their opponents delivered their way.
The Lady Tigers’ offensive statistics reflected the lopsided nature of the game. Sophomore middle hitter Olivia Crites had 8 kills (with a robust .368 hitting percentage) and 4 blocks, while junior Hannah Dzurick recorded 9 assists and sophomore Aliyah Walker had 8. Junior Mali Brookshire and freshman Angie Smith had 12 digs apiece for Houston, while senior Kellsi Gayer served up 1 ace in the final outing of her career.
“We fought hard that first set and then just laid down that second set,” said fifth-year HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “We came back out with a little more competitiveness in the last set but it wasn't enough. We didn't handle the pressure and let Cabool's experience overtake us.”
Houston finished the season with an overall record of 12-11-3, and ended up 5-2 in South Central Association play after winning 5 straight conference games. After what Richardson called a “rocky start,” The Lady Tigers won 10 of their last 15 games and eclipsed the .500 mark for the first time since 2010.
“It just shows that anything can happen if you believe it can happen,” Dzurick said. “We have improved because we finally learned to work together and have each other's backs in tough situations. Talent doesn't mean anything if we can't work together.
“This team has taught me so much and I've learned that it's more than just a sport, it's family.”
Houston will lose only three players to graduation: Gayer, Prairie Nunnery and Janessa Foster.
“We’re going to miss each of them dearly,” Richardson said. “They each have left a different legacy on this program and we are thankful for all they have dedicated.”
Conversely, Houston’s 2021 squad stands to be loaded with experienced players.
“I feel like we are definitely ready for what's ahead,” Crites said, “and if we keep improving at the rate we did this year, then no team can stop us next year.”
Second-seeded Licking downed No. 3 Conway in Tuesday’s other semifinal, and Cabool (29-3-4) went on to sweep Licking 3-0 in the district championship game. Houston had earned a spot in the semifinals by sweeping No. 5 Thayer on Monday night.
“I must say how proud I am of these girls over the course of the season,” Richardson said. “We have taken a huge step forward in competing and handling pressure. We've just got to keep getting stronger and smarter.
“We are returning the majority of the varsity team with some strong young girls hungry to compete. My coaching staff – from middle school to the high school assistants – does a great job preparing these girls and I'm thankful for their hard work. I see only good things in the future for the girls if they put the team first and keep working hard.
“I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do next year!”
