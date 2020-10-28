Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS, CHEROKEE AND CRAWFORD. IN MISSOURI, BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DENT, DOUGLAS, GREENE, HOWELL, JASPER, LAWRENCE, MCDONALD, NEWTON, OREGON, OZARK, SHANNON, STONE, TANEY, TEXAS, WEBSTER AND WRIGHT. * FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE REGION TODAY AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THURSDAY. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM TWO TO THREE INCHES ACROSS THE FLOOD WATCH AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&