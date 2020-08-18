Having crept oh-so-close to the 10-win plateau in each of the past two seasons, the Houston High School volleyball team has its sights set on reaching the mark in 2020.
After finishing the 2018 season with a record of 9-18-2, Houston went 8-15-2 in 2019. The Lady Tigers were 3-4 in South Central Association play last season and fell to Conway in a hotly-contested, 3-set match in the first round of Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 9 tournament at Licking.
Fifth-year head coach Loran Richardson thinks the current version of her team may well have what it takes to win 10 times – or more.
“I would describe this year’s team as competitors,” Richardson said. “They’re hungry to compete within themselves and with other teams. They've still got a ways to go; we tend to get in our head against certain teams or if things aren't going our way.
“But overall, I can see a difference from past years.”
Richardson said she expects the Lady Tigers’ strong points this year to be attacking and defense.
“We’re really starting to hit the ball well and I've got four or five girls who can put it away,” she said. “We haven't had that many in the past. We’re also quicker on defense. We've changed our defense slightly this summer, which I think will help us in the long run once we smooth it out.”
Houston’s roster includes seven upperclassmen, including two starters from last year who played a full season: Juniors Sarah Purcell and Hannah Dzurick.
“Those two are going to be relied on heavily to lead this team on and off the court,” Richardson said. “They had a good summer and I expect them to get even better as the season goes on.”
Richardson said junior Mackenzie Holder and freshman Angie Smith should have a positive impact in 2020.
“They’re doing a great job as six-rotation outside hitters,” she said. “They’ve really been hitting well and are two of my primary passers and defenders. I'm impressed with how they’ve been working.”
Depth shouldn’t be an issue for Houston this season, and Richardson said several players fighting for positions, including senior Prairie Nunnery (right side/middle), senior Kellsi Gayer (defense), juniors Lili Amick and Paige Dennis (defense), sophomore Karly Drake (middle), sophomore Taylor Burch (outside/defense), junior Jordyn Lay (right side), senior Janessa Foster (defense), sophomore Aliyah Walker (setter) and junior Mali Brookshire (setter).
“There are even some girls who I thought might be JV at the beginning of the summer who have been impressing me,” Richardson said. “It will be tough competition for these girls at each practice.”
Varsity volleyball matches in Missouri will now be best-of-five sets instead of best-of-three.
“There may be a lot of different lineups we have to use,” Richardson said. “We've got to get in better shape in order to play those long nights.”
Richardson has always coached with a team mission of “character, unity and servant leadership.”
“We really talk a lot about our mission and do our best to live up to it,” she said. “None of us are perfect, but our goal is to learn when we make mistakes and come back stronger from it. The majority of the girls do a great job serving one another and trying to build unity within the team. I'm really proud of the things they have been doing.
“I'm looking forward to seeing what these girls can do! If we can stay healthy and learn to shake off mistakes, I think we can have a great year. We focus on competing every night and leaving it all on the court.
“I feel blessed to be able to coach these girls every day.”
