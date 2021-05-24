Houston High School had several athletes take part in Class 2 competition at the Missouri State High School Activities Association State Championship Track and Field Meet last Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
On the girls side, sophomore Makenzi Arthur finished 12th in the javelin. She won the event at the previous week’s sectionals meet.
“She threw a little short of what she did at sectionals,” said HHS head coach Mike Tottingham, “but still did a great job and has two years of eligibility left. She has made huge improvements since the beginning of the season and should be one of the top javelin throwers in the conference next season.”
Two HHS boys relay teams ran.
The 4x200 squad of seniors Evan Fisher-Koch and Ty Franklin, and juniors PJ Mister and Nathan Garnica finished 13th, posting their second-fastest time of the year at 1:35.55.
“They had clean handoffs and gave a great effort,” Tottingham said. “Ty and Evan will definitely be missed next year, but we have some young runners who will hopefully step up and help fill the void.”
Houston’s 4x400 quartet of Hunter McKinney, Noah Gulick, Mister and Garnica placed 14th with a time of 3:37.57, 2 seconds better than their previous best time.
“And they’re all juniors, so they’ll have another chance next year,” Tottingham said.
Houston senior Chris Cichon placed 14th in the discus with a personal-best toss of 123-feet, 9-inches.
“Chris saved his best throw for last,” Tottingham said. “It was also the best discus throw by a Houston athlete in the last several years.”
Each event consisted of a field of 16 (either individuals or four-athlete relay teams).
Father Tolton Catholic (of Columbia) topped the Class 2 boys standings, while Fayette and Highland tied for second.
The Class 2 girls crown was won by STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley (of Ferguson), while North Platte took second and West Platte finished third.
Complete results are available on the MSHSAA website.
