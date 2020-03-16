HHS tennis team
The 2020 Houston High School tennis team. From left, Cooper Mills, Kyle Mills, Isaiah Buse, Kyler Ramsey, Clayton Moore and Elliot Holloway.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

After winning the Class 1 District 9 championship in 2019, the Houston High School tennis team is poised for another title run.

The Tigers lost nobody from last year’s squad to graduation, and boast the top two doubles pairs from last year’s individual districts in the duo of seniors Isaiah Buse and Kyler Ramsey and seniors Clayton Moore and Kyle Mills.

All four are top-notch singles players, and Buse and Ramsey also took the crown last year in South Central Association doubles play. Joining them are senior Elliot Holloway and sophomore Cooper Mills.

The Tigers are led this season by first-year head coach Loran Richardson. She replaces John Jordan, who retired after winning his first team district championship last season after 18 years at the helm of HHS tennis.

Houston will again be a member of Class 1 District 9, along with Liberty, Licking, Mountain Grove, Salem and Willow Springs.

The Tigers begin their quest for a repeat with a road match Monday (March 23) at Waynesville. Their first home match is set for April 10 against Mountain Grove.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email him at ddavison@houstonherald.com.

