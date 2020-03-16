After winning the Class 1 District 9 championship in 2019, the Houston High School tennis team is poised for another title run.
The Tigers lost nobody from last year’s squad to graduation, and boast the top two doubles pairs from last year’s individual districts in the duo of seniors Isaiah Buse and Kyler Ramsey and seniors Clayton Moore and Kyle Mills.
All four are top-notch singles players, and Buse and Ramsey also took the crown last year in South Central Association doubles play. Joining them are senior Elliot Holloway and sophomore Cooper Mills.
The Tigers are led this season by first-year head coach Loran Richardson. She replaces John Jordan, who retired after winning his first team district championship last season after 18 years at the helm of HHS tennis.
Houston will again be a member of Class 1 District 9, along with Liberty, Licking, Mountain Grove, Salem and Willow Springs.
The Tigers begin their quest for a repeat with a road match Monday (March 23) at Waynesville. Their first home match is set for April 10 against Mountain Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.