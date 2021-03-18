There isn’t really a good way to describe how players on high school softball teams in Missouri felt a year ago.
But it’s safe to say that when the entire 2020 spring season was canceled due to COVID-19, it hurt. That was especially true for seniors who never got to play their final high school season, and for members of teams that were poised to experience success.
Like the Houston High School squad. The Lady Tigers had won the first South Central Association conference championship in the program’s history in 2019, and with a roster loaded with talent from top to bottom, they were a legitimate threat to make a run at another.
“The girls are hungry to play this year,” said head coach Jim Moore. “We hated missing out on last year. We thought we had a lot of potential.”
Having lost only two players to graduation, Moore thinks this season’s version of the Lady Tigers could once again have what it takes to earn a title.
“We have a lot of talent,” he said, “so practices are going to be very competitive. We have 17 girls and most of them are going to compete for a varsity position. Everyone knows they have to perform because there’s always somebody looking over their shoulder.”
Moore is in his third year at the helm of HHS softball, and has coached high school squads in Missouri for 14 seasons (including stints at Winona, Carthage and Aurora). As has been the theme with all HHS girls teams during this school year, youth will be front-and-center for the Lady Tigers.
“We’re pretty young,” Moore said. “We’re going to make some mistakes, but we’re also going to turn a lot of heads because there will be plays we just dazzle people with. We just have to be consistent and be able to perform night in and night out. We talk about it all the time – we have to be able to field the ball and catch it and throw it, and we have to be able to hit the ball.
“If we do that, we have a chance to be pretty good.”
Moore figures his squad will benefit from the play of its two seniors, center fielder Jaden Stell and first baseman Riley Scheets.
“Both of them do a good job of setting the tone for us,” Moore said. “Jaden’s off to a fast start this year and has a lot of things going for her. She gets to a lot of balls out there and has a good arm. And at the plate, she can hit with power but she can also bunt and can run the bases really well.
“Riley catches a lot of things thrown at her at first base. She digs the ball out of the dirt and she’s tall so she can get balls that are above her head. And she’s been working hard on swinging the bat better.”
The bulk of the Lady Tigers’ pitching will likely be done by Aliyah Walker, with Katie Jo Chipps behind the plate. Both are sophomores.
“In softball, it really starts with your pitcher and catcher,” Moore said. “Aliyah has improved a lot; she’s added a lot of velocity to her fastball and has a really good changeup and drop ball. And Katie doesn’t let many balls get behind her, and she’s worked on her arm strength and she’s going to throw out a lot of base runners.
“When you look right up the middle, with Aliyah in the circle, Katie behind the plate and Jaden in center, we’re pretty solid.”
Many of Houston’s players can move with quickness.
“We have a lot of team speed,” Moore said. “We’re going to be aggressive on the base paths and try to make a lot of things happen.”
Moore wants to hear more vocal interaction from his players during game situations.
“We need to communicate better,” he said. “I think that’s because of our youth, but we’re working on it.”
The Lady Tigers begin their season Monday (March 22) with a home game against Bourbon and travel Tuesday to Thayer. They’ll play in a tournament at Mountain Grove on Saturday, March 27.
“We have some high expectations for our team,” Moore said. “We expect to compete for championships and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
