Jacob Koch signs
Buy Now

Flanked by his parents Tony and Christie Koch, Jacob Koch prepares to sign a letter of intent to play baseball at North Arkansas College.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Houston High School senior Jacob Koch recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at North Arkansas College in Harrison, Ark.

Koch was a varsity player for three years at Houston. During his career, the 6-2 right hander pitched and played at shortstop, second base and third base. He will pitch at North Arkansas and be used at other positions to be determined.

“Jacob has the ability to succeed at the next level,” said HHS head coach Brent Hall. “He has put in the work to get himself this opportunity, and he will continue to improve as he grows and gets stronger. I look forward to seeing what he will be able to do at the next level.” 

Koch said playing for Houston has had a major effect on him.

“There are so many things I take with me from playing for coach Hall and the Tigers,” he said. “One huge thing is the chemistry the team had; it made me a better friend, teammate and person. One big thing coach taught me is that baseball is the hardest sport. He said, ‘you’re trying to hit a round ball with a round bat, so don’t get down and always keep pushing to be the best you can be.’

“All in all, playing for this Houston baseball team has shaped me into the person I am today, and I will forever cherish the friendships and bonds I have made over the years.”

Jacob pitches
Buy Now

Koch delivers a pitch while playing for Houston in the 2019 season.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments