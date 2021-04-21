Houston High School senior Jaden Stell will play college basketball at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.
Stell signed paperwork on Monday to attend the school and play for the Lady Wildcats.
Culver-Stockton is a private Christian liberal arts college founded in 1853. The school’s athletic teams compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
“I’m very excited,” Stell said, “and kind of scared. I’ve been thinking of doing this since I was little. I cannot wait.”
Lady Wildcats head coach Janette Burgin said she looks forward to adding the 5-3 Stell’s quickness and shooting ability to her team’s mix.
“She can stretch the floor,” Burgin said, “and she’s quick and athletic. When you talk about getting to that next level, the game is a lot faster and you have to be able to keep up. And for her size, you have to be able to do something that the normal kid can’t do, and the fact she can shoot from about five feet behind the 3-point line will help us a lot.
“She and another freshman we’ve recruited are really going to stretch the floor, and I can’t say enough about how excited we are about that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.