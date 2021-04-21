Houston High School senior Jaden Stell will play college basketball at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.

Stell signed paperwork on Monday to attend the school and play for the Lady Wildcats.

Culver-Stockton is a private Christian liberal arts college founded in 1853. The school’s athletic teams compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

“I’m very excited,” Stell said, “and kind of scared. I’ve been thinking of doing this since I was little. I cannot wait.”

Lady Wildcats head coach Janette Burgin said she looks forward to adding the 5-3 Stell’s quickness and shooting ability to her team’s mix.

“She can stretch the floor,” Burgin said, “and she’s quick and athletic. When you talk about getting to that next level, the game is a lot faster and you have to be able to keep up. And for her size, you have to be able to do something that the normal kid can’t do, and the fact she can shoot from about five feet behind the 3-point line will help us a lot.

“She and another freshman we’ve recruited are really going to stretch the floor, and I can’t say enough about how excited we are about that.”

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments