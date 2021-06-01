Nearly 100 local high school athletes from Southwest Missouri have been selected for the 2021 Sertoma Grin Iron Classic All-Star High School football teams.
Trevor Mitchell, who graduated from Houston High School this year, is on the East team as an offensive lineman.
Due to continued concerns about COVID-19, the 20th annual version of the game will not be played this year, but the team members are still being recognized.
The contest typically is played on the first Friday night in June, and benefits the Tooth Truck – Springfield’s Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.
The players on the East and West squads are featured in an online version of the game program with photos and bios celebrating their accomplishments throughout the year. In addition, Mediacom will showcase the GIC All-Stars, sponsors and charity in a special “From The Studio” airing on MC22. To access the game program, and dates and times of the MC22 show, visit https://rmhcozarks.org/events/grin-iron-classic/.
Mitchell also made the 2020 All-South Central Association first team as a defensive lineman and was Houston’s kicker.
