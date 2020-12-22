With an effective mix of baskets in both transition and from long range bolstered by tough defensive pressure on both ends of the court, the Houston High School junior varsity boys basketball team won last Friday at Plato, 58-49.

After leading 22-15 at halftime, the Tigers outscored the host Eagles 23-8 in the third quarter to take a commanding 45-23 advantage going into the final period.

Plato’s starters staged a comeback against Houston reserves in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too big.

Junior guard Hunter McKinney nailed four 3-point shots and led the Tigers in scoring in the contest with 14 points, while freshman forward John Kimrey had 12. HHS sophomore guard Dakota James went 6-for-7 from the free throw line and finished with 8 points, while junior forwards P.J. Mister and Josh Smith added 6 apiece.

Boards battle

Players battle for a rebound during the Houston JV boys team’s win last Friday at Plato. From left, Plato freshman Oscar Phillips (2), Houston junior Dakota James (12), Plato freshman Lane Johnson and Houston sophomore Harold Lassiter (24).

Smith help fuel Houston’s big third quarter run by blocking two consecutive shots during the same possession early in the period. The Tigers’ full-court press gave Plato fits in the quarter and resulted in steals on several consecutive possessions.

McKinney capped off the decisive run by drilling a trey with 3 seconds left in the period.

PJ

Houston junior P.J. Mister prepares to shoot from close range while being guarded by Plato freshman Jason Turner during the fourth quarter of the JV Tigers’ win last Friday.
Stone free throw

HHS freshman Stone Jackson shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter of the JV Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.

Staff writer

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email him at ddavison@houstonherald.com.

Load comments