With an effective mix of baskets in both transition and from long range bolstered by tough defensive pressure on both ends of the court, the Houston High School junior varsity boys basketball team won last Friday at Plato, 58-49.
After leading 22-15 at halftime, the Tigers outscored the host Eagles 23-8 in the third quarter to take a commanding 45-23 advantage going into the final period.
Plato’s starters staged a comeback against Houston reserves in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too big.
Junior guard Hunter McKinney nailed four 3-point shots and led the Tigers in scoring in the contest with 14 points, while freshman forward John Kimrey had 12. HHS sophomore guard Dakota James went 6-for-7 from the free throw line and finished with 8 points, while junior forwards P.J. Mister and Josh Smith added 6 apiece.
Smith help fuel Houston’s big third quarter run by blocking two consecutive shots during the same possession early in the period. The Tigers’ full-court press gave Plato fits in the quarter and resulted in steals on several consecutive possessions.
McKinney capped off the decisive run by drilling a trey with 3 seconds left in the period.
