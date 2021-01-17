In a highly competitive, low-scoring high school boys basketball game in which two teams battled tooth-and-nail from beginning to end, Houston fell 48-44 to Mountain Grove in a South Central Association contest in front of a capacity crowd Saturday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
On the strength of a trio of 3-point buckets by 6-3 sophomore guard Brody McNew, Houston held the lead for much of the first quarter, but the visiting Panthers countered and held a 16-15 advantage at the end of the period.
The Tigers regained the lead at the outset of the second quarter and were up 19-16 after a basket from the low blocks by junior Korbyn Tune and a layup on a fast break by senior forward Ty Franklin. But the Panthers responded and led 28-23 at halftime after junior guard Kaden Bruce nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Tune dominated the first few minutes of the third quarter, and Houston took a 32-30 lead at the 5:13 mark after the 6-5, 235-pound center scored all 9 points in a 9-2 run, converting four shots from the post and sinking an and-1 free throw.
But with both teams incorporating full-court defensive pressure, Mountain Grove regained the advantage at 33-32 on a trey by senior guard Gavin Charlton and led 34-32 going into the final period.
Thanks in part to a few crucial turnovers by the Tigers, the Panthers built a 43-34 lead in the fourth quarter when sophomore guard Tyson Elliot sank a pair of free throws with 3:49 to go in the contest.
But Houston kept fighting, and cut the deficit to 46-44 when McNew knocked down a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining. But Charlton made good on a pair of foul shots with 6 seconds left and the Panthers escaped with the victory.
The Panthers’ defense never found and answer for Tune, and he ended up converting 11 baskets from short range and led all scorers in the game with 23 points. McNew sank five treys in the contest and finished with 17 points, while only two other Tigers scored: Franklin and junior guard Hunter McKinney with 2 points apiece.
Bruce led Mountain Grove in scoring with 17 points, while junior guard Bryce Stenzel had 16 and Elliot added 8.
This week, the Tigers (5-8, 0-1 SCA) will be in the field at the annual Cabool Classic. Houston’s next home game is an SCA contest against Thayer set for Feb. 2.
