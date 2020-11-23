Both Houston High School basketball teams hosted preseason practice games on Tuesday of last week, with the girls facing Plato and the boys taking on Eminence.
Each contest was conducted like four 8-minute mini-games, with the score and team fouls being zeroed out before each period.
Both HHS girls head coach Brent Kell and boys head coach Jim Moore took the opportunity to watch several combinations of players on the court, and both squads worked on various offensive sets and defensive strategies.
DEFENSE AND DEPTH
At times, the Lady Tigers’ defense caused the visiting Lady Eagles to go for long stretches without scoring.
“We did a pretty decent job of putting pressure on the ball,” said head coach Brent Kell. “We have a lot of work to do on the help side defense, seeing the ball all the time, not losing our man and picking up our man quicker on the press. It was difficult picking our man up at times because there was no numbers on their uniforms, and I think they will do a better job of that in real games.”
Kell liked the way his players ran the court with the ball, but wasn’t as pleased when they were in half-court situations.
“I thought we did a really good job of pushing the ball and looking up the court over the top of the defense with our fast break,” he said, “but I wasn’t very pleased with the way that we ran our offense. We have to do a better job of seeing the cutters and looking into our post.”
Kell has said he believes post play will be crucial for his somewhat height-challenged team against some of the better opponents.
“I believe our post play is progressing, but we still have work to do there,” he said. “But I’m pleased with where we’re at at this point. I thought we rebounded well on both ends the floor, and for the most part, I thought we hustled and got after loose balls.
“We want to be a team that wins the battle on the boards and gets the majority of loose balls.”
The Lady Tigers’ leader is hoping his team can operate as a unit, without having to ponder every move.
“Were trying to get to where we don’t have to think, but we react and we just go and play,” Kell said. “I think we’re getting closer to that, but we still have work to do.”
Even in the preseason environment, Houston’s depth was apparent. Kell wants that depth to help every player improve.
“I want the girls to practice every day like they’re trying to make the team,” Kell said. “With our depth, that’s the way they’re going to have to come to work every day because there’s somebody there waiting to take their place. We believe that makes us a team that has the potential to show improvement throughout the season, and be playing our best basketball come conference play and district playoffs.”
NEW GUYS WHO CAN PLAY
In his first season coaching the Tigers after four years guiding the HHS girls, Moore got to see what a team that lost a whopping nine players to graduation was all about.
“We found out we have several guys who can play varsity minutes,” he said. “We moved the ball pretty well offensively, we hit the offensive boards well and spacing on offense was good. But we have to defend better and get after the defensive boards like we do the offensive boards.
“And we must communicate more on both ends of the floor. We want to push the ball so we have to transition quicker.”
Some of the Tigers were getting their first game-situation experience playing in Moore’s fast-paced style.
“We handled the ball OK, but we didn't catch the ball well enough and just missed on several passes up the floor,” Moore said. “We have to do a better job of converting on those opportunities.”
The HHS boys began the season for real on Monday of this week with a home game against county rival Licking. Senior Ty Franklin was cleared to play by a doctor and was in the lineup after recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in a football game Oct. 2 at Ava.
“He is a difference maker for sure,” Moore said.
The Tigers will play again at 1 p.m. this Saturday (Nov. 28), facing Alton in the annual Current River Shootout at Van Buren.
The Lady Tigers get their season going next week (Nov. 30) at the seventh annual Fordland Invitational. Houston is seeded first in the 6-team event and will go against host Fordland at 7 p.m. Monday and face Dora at 7 p.m. next Thursday (Dec. 3). The fifth, third and first-place games will be played Saturday, Dec. 5.
The Lady Tigers have adopted their own hashtag for the season: #timetorise.
“We would love to have a great following of fans,” Kell said, “and we know you will enjoy watching a fun style of basketball every night.”
HHS sophomore guard Aliyah Walker prepares to shoot from the lane during the Lady Tigers' preseason game against Plato Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
