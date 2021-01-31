After absorbing their first loss of 2021 in a semifinal contest on Thursday, The Houston High School Lady Tigers went back to work Saturday and beat Conway 51-41 to secure the third-place plaque at the annual Lady Lion Invitational basketball tournament at Mansfield.
The 7th-seeded Lady Tigers led 30-21 at halftime and held off the No. 5 Lady Bears in the second half.
Houston had three players score in double figures in the game, as guard Jaden Stell and Hannah Dzurick each had 13 points and forward Olivia Crites added 12.
Senior guard Jamison Cromer led Conway’s offense with 20 points. She knocked down five 3-point shots in the contest, including three in the third quarter.
The Lady Bears went 8-for-14 at the free throw line, while the Lady Tigers sank only 4-of-10 at the stripe.
Houston began the tournament with a 65-48 victory over No. 2 Cassville before being defeated by No. 6 Springfield Catholic, 68-44. The loss to Catholic snapped the Last Tigers’ 7-game winning streak.
Houston will be back in action Monday (Feb. 1), hosting county rival Cabool in a key South Central Association conference matchup. Going into the contest, the Lady Tigers have a record of 11-6 overall and are tied atop the SCA standings at 3-0.
HHS sophomore Olvia Crites puts up a shot during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' game against Springfield Catholic at the annual Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
Defended by Springfield Catholic junior Mallory Wilson, HHS freshman Angie Smith drives the baseline during the second quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
HHS senior Riley Scheets jostles for rebounding position with Springfield Catholic senior Elizabeth Killion (4) during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
Closely guarded by Springfield Catholic senior Elizabeth Killion, HHS sophomore Olivia Crites makes a move the the basket during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
Defended by Springfield Catholic junior Emily Franklin, HHS sophomore Aliyah Walker looks to pass during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
Trailed by Springfield Catholic junior Avery Ahlstrand, HHS sophomore Olivia Crites prepares to finish a fast break with a layup during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game at the Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
Defended by Springfield Catholic junior Emily Franklin, HHS sophomore Katie Jo Chipps makes a move to the hoop during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game at the Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
HHS sophomore Karlee Curtis applies defensive pressure in the back court on Springfield Catholic senior Hayley Singleton during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
Trailed by Springfield Catholic junior Avery Ahlstrand, HHS sophomore Olivia Crites prepares to finish a fast break with a layup during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
HHS sophomore guard Aliyah Walker makes a move to the hoop while being guarded by Springfield Catholic senior Samantha Messerly during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational tournament Thursday night in Mansfield.
HHS sophomore guard Aliyah Walker makes a move to the hoop while being guarded by Springfield Catholic senior Samantha Messerly during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in the semifinals of the annual Lady Lion Invitational tournament Thursday night in Mansfield.
As HHS girls head coach Brent Kell watches in the background, sophomore guard Aliyah Walker spots up for a 3-point shot during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss to Springfield Catholic in a semifinal game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational tournament Thursday night in Mansfield.
HHS junior Hannah Dzurick drives past Springfield Catholic senior Emily Franklin during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational tournament Thursday night in Mansfield.
HHS junior Hannah Dzurick drives past Springfield Catholic senior Emily Franklin during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational tournament Thursday night in Mansfield.
HHS senior Riley Scheets applies defensive pressure in the back court on Springfield Catholic junior Mallory Wilson (2) during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
HHS sophomore Katie Jo Chipps drives around Springfield Catholic senior Ella Lippelman during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
PHOTOS: HHS girls basketball vs. Springfield Catholic
Photos from a high school girls basketball game between Houston and Springfield Catholic in the semifinals of the 30th annual Lady Lion Invitational tournament, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Mansfield, Mo.
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis eyes the basket at the end of a fast break during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS senior guard Jaden Stell prepares to pass the ball in traffic during the first quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis eyes the basket during the first quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS senior guard Jaden Stell eyes the hoop on a fast break during the first quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore guard Katie Jo Chipps eyes the basket on a fast break during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore guard Katie Jo Chipps eyes the basket on a fast break during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS senior guard Jaden Stell drives past Cassville forward Kyren Postlewait during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' win Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
Houston junior guard Hannah Dzurick dishes the ball on a fast break during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS girls head coach Brent Kell talks to his players during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
As her teammate Olivia Crites sets a screen, Houston guard Angie Smith dribbles next to the key during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' victory onver Cassville Tuesday night at the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward MacKenzie Bryan prepares to score 2 points during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
Closely defended by Cassville senior Lilly Harrison (40), HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis looks to pass during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Olivia Crites prepares to score 2 points in traffic during the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
Defended by Cassville senior Lilly Harrison (40), HHS junior Hannah Dzurick makes a move to the hoop during Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis, right, and Cassville senoor Madison Bowyer (14) battle for a ball during Lady Tigers' win Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis (33) sends a pass to teammate Olivia Crites during the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore guard Katie Jo Chipps has the ball knocked away by Cassville junior Sharayah Seymour on a fast break during the second half of the Lady Tigers' win Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
Photos from a high school girls basketball game between Houston and Cassville during the Lady Lion Invitational tournament, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 (in Mansfield, Mo.).
