THIRD PLACE

Members of the HHS girls basketball team gather after taking third place at the 30th annual Lady Lion Invitational Saturday at Mansfield.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

After absorbing their first loss of 2021 in a semifinal contest on Thursday, The Houston High School Lady Tigers went back to work Saturday and beat Conway 51-41 to secure the third-place plaque at the annual Lady Lion Invitational basketball tournament at Mansfield.

The 7th-seeded Lady Tigers led 30-21 at halftime and held off the No. 5 Lady Bears in the second half.

Houston had three players score in double figures in the game, as guard Jaden Stell and Hannah Dzurick each had 13 points and forward Olivia Crites added 12.

Senior guard Jamison Cromer led Conway’s offense with 20 points. She knocked down five 3-point shots in the contest, including three in the third quarter.

The Lady Bears went 8-for-14 at the free throw line, while the Lady Tigers sank only 4-of-10 at the stripe.

Houston began the tournament with a 65-48 victory over No. 2 Cassville before being defeated by No. 6 Springfield Catholic, 68-44. The loss to Catholic snapped the Last Tigers’ 7-game winning streak.

Houston will be back in action Monday (Feb. 1), hosting county rival Cabool in a key South Central Association conference matchup. Going into the contest, the Lady Tigers have a record of 11-6 overall and are tied atop the SCA standings at 3-0.

PHOTOS: HHS girls basketball vs. Springfield Catholic

Photos from a high school girls basketball game between Houston and Springfield Catholic in the semifinals of the 30th annual Lady Lion Invitational tournament, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Mansfield, Mo.

1 of 26

PHOTOS: HHS girls basketball vs. Cassville

Photos from a high school girls basketball game between Houston and Cassville during the Lady Lion Invitational tournament, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 (in Mansfield, Mo.).

1 of 26

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments