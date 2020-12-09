With a 21-3 run in the second half, host Licking broke open a close game on the way to beating Houston 47-34 in a high school girls game between two Texas County rivals on Monday night.
“Turnovers,” said HHS head coach Brent Kell. “We completely lost our composure. I thought we did a good job in the first half of avoiding turnovers that immediately led to a basket, but we didn’t do that in the second half.”
Houston got off to a fast start in the contest and led 10-5 with 1:45 left in the first quarter after a bucket from the low blocks by sophomore Olivia Crites. But the Lady Wildcats responded with a quick 6-0 run and led 11-10 going into the second quarter.
Licking extended the lead to 16-10 on a put-back shot from the lane by sophomore post Kaida Cook with 6:53 to go in the third quarter, but Houston hung around and trailed 16-15 after sophomore guard Aliyah Walker sank a 3-point shot at the 5:30 mark of the period.
The two teams battle back-and-forth for the rest of the quarter and Licking scored the only point to hold a 17-15 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats’ decisive run began right after their head coach Steve Rissler was assessed a technical foul for loudly questioning officiating with 3:08 to go in the third quarter. Houston sophomore Katie Chipps sank 1-of-2 resulting free throws to tie the score at 24-all, but the Lady Tigers were held scoreless the rest of the period, while Licking scored 8 to lead 32-24 going into the final quarter.
Walker hit another trey to open the period, but Licking then scored 13 straight points and held a commanding 45-27 lead after a short basket by 5-11 sophomore Abby Sullins with 4 minutes left.
Houston closed the gap to 45-34 with a 7-0 topped off by a 3-pointer by freshman guard Angie Smith, but time ran out before the Lady Tigers could do any more damage.
Smith led Houston in scoring in the game with 12 points, while Walker finished with 6 and junior guard Hannah Dzurick added 5.
Sullins led all scorers in the contest with 24 points, including 18 during the Lady Wildcats’ second half surge.
The only time Houston shot free throws was after the tech on Rissler, while Licking went 8-for-15 from the line. The Lady Wildcats capitalized on a distinct height advantage to dominate the boards and block numerous passes throughout the contest, while the Lady Tigers hurt themselves with a low shooting percentage.
“They’re real long and tall,” Kell said, “and that made it difficult to get good shots. Until the second half, I thought we had done a nice job of moving the ball and getting some decent shot, but we just weren’t hitting anything. We made some changes offensively at halftime to try to score more from the inside, but we just didn’t do it.
“And it was very frustrating to see us basically throw the ball into their hands and then not get back on defense.”
Last week, the Lady Tigers were in the six-team field at the seventh-annual Fordland Invitational Tournament.
In pool play, Houston began the event with a 63-42 win over Fordland on Monday, but then fell 66-55 to Dora on Thursday. In Saturday’s third-place contest, the Lady Tigers fell 64-61 to Conway.
Chadwick took the tournament championship with a 54-48 victory over Dora on Saturday.
Kell said Licking’s height advantage might not have been as deadly if the Lady Tigers had played the way he envisioned prior to the season.
“So far, we’re not playing like I thought we would,” he said. “We’re not beating teams up and down the floor like we need to, and when you’re small, you have to be quicker. If you’re small and slow, that’s a problem. We’re not slow, but we’re not getting the ball quickly down the floor into scoring position, and we’re going to work on that.”
Due to their lack of height, rebounding will be an ongoing issue, Kell said, if the Lady Tigers don’t focus on using their bodies better when a shot goes up.
“Most of them need to block out better and move their man back more,” he said, “and then release and go get the ball. We need to do a better job of making contact and making them come over our back.”
Kell said he still believes his team can overcome the major problems, and he has told them he wants to be playing well by the time the Holiday Tournament at Mountain Grove rolls around in late December.
“I don’t feel terrible, and I still think we’re going to be a difficult out for most teams,” he said. “But right now we’re not doing what we need to do. We’re not yet turning people over with our defense and making people work as hard as we want them to, but we’re going to get better at that by adding some new defense and a new type of press.”
Offensively, Houston averaged close to 60 points in the first three outings before being shut down by Licking.
“We just stood around too much and let them make it hard for us,” Kell said.
Along with ironing out some physical aspects, doing what’s needed to win may also require a bit of mental adjustment, Kell said.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that we can get this fixed,” he said. “The talent is there, but we still have some issues with having confidence in each other and that sometimes leads to poor attitude and we can’t have that.”
Houston (1-3) was scheduled to play at Couch on Friday (Dec. 11), but that contest has been postponed due to quarantines at Couch. Instead, the Lady Tigers will play Koshkonong on Thursday (Dec. 10) in Hiett Gymnasium. The contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. and there will be no JV game.
“We’re very hopeful that we can get this turned around,” Kell said.
