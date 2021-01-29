HHS sophomore Olvia Crites puts up a shot during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' game against Springfield Catholic in a semifinal contest at the annual Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
HHS senior Riley Scheets jostles for rebounding position with Springfield Catholic senior Elizabeth Killion (4) during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the Lady Lion Invitational Thursday night in Mansfield.
HHS junior Hannah Dzurick drives past Springfield Catholic senior Emily Franklin during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss in a semifinal game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational tournament Thursday night in Mansfield.
After earning seven straight victories, the Houston High School girls basketball team fell 68-44 to Springfield Catholic in a semifinal contest at the 30th annual Lady Lion Invitational tournament Thursday night at Mansfield.
Seeded seventh in the event’s 8-team field, the Lady Tigers fell into a deep hole in the first quarter, as No. 6 Catholic held a 22-11 advantage at the end of the period. The experienced Lady Irish (with five seniors and six juniors on their roster) had three different players sink 3-point shots in the quarter. Meanwhile, Houston had difficulty finding an offensive rhythm against Catholic’s trapping zone defense and committed several turnovers in the period.
The Lady Irish increased the lead to 39-22 at halftime, sinking six 3-pointers before the break and generally controlling the flow of the contest on both ends of the floor.
Houston made a few mini-runs in the second half, but Catholic countered each time and steadily built upon the lead.
Sophomore forward Olivia Crites led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 15 points, while sophomore forward Karlee Curtis had 11.
Senior forward Samantha Messerly nailed four treys and led Catholic’s balanced scoring attack with 17 points, while senior guard Ella Lippelman and junior forward Avery Swisshelm had 13 apiece.
As time was about to expire in the fourth quarter, there were hanging heads and even tears on the Lady Tigers’ bench.
“I think the girls wanted it really bad – and maybe too bad,” said head coach Brent Kell. “I just felt like we didn’t play confident like we had been, and that we played a little bit scared – maybe because of the name Springfield Catholic – and we held back a little bit. Got to give a lot of credit to Catholic; they shot the ball really well and defended well. We didn’t play as good of defense as we have been – it seemed like we were doing a lot of thinking instead of reacting.
“Sometimes that happens when you get nervous and you’re trying to hard instead of just letting the game come to you.”
Catholic will face top-seeded Forsyth in the tournament’s final game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, while Houston (10-6, 3-0 SCA) will take on No. 5 Conway in the third-place game at 6 p.m.
“These girls haven’t been in that situation where you’re one game away from going to the championship very many times yet,” Kell said. “You have to go through that a couple of times, and then you learn how to take that next step and then you start playing for championships.”
