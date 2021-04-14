...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 34 to 37 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east
central, south central and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
HHS senior center fielder Jaden Stell shows the ball after making a circus catch during the third inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field. Looking on is junior right fielder Mackenzie Holder.
Performing admirably in all phases of the game, the Houston High School softball team downed Dixon 9-4 in a nonconference game Tuesday at Carter Field.
The Lady Tigers combined for 10 hits in the contest – including 3 home runs – and turned in several key defensive plays. They also benefited by a strong pitching performance by junior Hannah Dzurick, who worked 6-plus innings in her first outing since her freshman year.
The visiting Lady Bulldogs got on the board first with a run on a walk, a double and a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning.
Neither team scored again until the bottom of the third inning when Houston erupted for 4 runs on a pair of long balls.
After senior first baseman Riley Scheets and sophomore second baseman Madi Reed reached base with singles, Dzurick put the Lady Tigers ahead by launching a 3-run home run high over the fence in left-center field. Sophomore shortstop Aliyah Walker (who was at the position for the first time this season after throwing every pitch in all 10 of the team’s previous games) then stepped into the batter’s box and drilled a solo shot to right field to give Houston a 4-1 lead.
After neither team scored in the fourth frame, the Lady Tigers took a commanding 8-1 advantage with a 2-out rally in the bottom of the fifth.
The outburst began when sophomore catcher Katie Jo Chipps got aboard with an infield single and senior center fielder Jaden Stell followed with a walk. Both scored moments later when Chipps stole third base and the throw by Dixon catcher Emma Thiltgen ended up in left field. With the bases empty, sophomore third baseman MacKenzie Bryan doubled to left field. Scheets then cleared the bases again with a line drive 2-run homer to left center.
After being stifled by Dzurick following their first-inning run, the Lady Bulldogs (4-6 after the loss) added 3 in the top of the sixth frame with a rally including 3 singles, a walk and an error.
But Houston scored the final run in the contest in the bottom of the frame, when sophomore Karlee Curtis smacked a one-out triple to right-center field and then scored on a single to left by Walker.
Houston got big plays on several occasions in the game. Stell made two sparkling catches in the top of the third inning, and in the fourth, Bryan snagged a slow roller that hugged the chalk and threw out the batter at first.
The contest ended when the Lady Tigers converted an unusual double-play in the top of the seventh frame, as Walker scooped up a ground ball and tossed it to Reed for a force out, and Reed then threw it to home where Chipps tagged out a Lady Bulldog runner trying to score.
Houston totaled 10 hits, while Dixon had 6. Curtis, Scheets and Walker all went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Thiltgen led Dixon’s offense by going 3-for-3, with a walk a double and a run scored.
During her time in the pitcher’s circle, Dzurick struck out 7 and walked 3. Walker finished the contest by throwing to three batters in the top of the seventh inning.
The Lady Tigers (9-2, 1-1 SCA) travel to Hartville on Thursday and then head to Cabool on Monday for a big SCA battle with their county rivals.
A bunch of happy Lady Tigers head back to the dugout after mobbing senior Riley Scheets at home plate when she hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning of Houston's win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field.
HHS junior Hannah Dzurick delivers a pitch during the first inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field. Dzurick worked 6 innings in the contest and hit a 3-run home run in the third frame.
HHS senior center fielder Jaden Stell shows the ball after making a circus catch during the third inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field. Looking on is junior right fielder Mackenzie Holder.
Photos from the Houston High School softball team's win over Dixon (Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Houston, Mo.).
A bunch of happy Lady Tigers head back to the dugout after mobbing senior Riley Scheets at home plate when she hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning of Houston's win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field.
HHS junior Hannah Dzurick delivers a pitch during the first inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field. Dzurick worked 6 innings in the contest and hit a 3-run home run in the third frame.
HHS sophomore Karlee Curtis gets a running lead from first base during the first inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field.
HHS outfielders bump fists prior to the third inning of a nonconference game against Dixon on Tuesday at Carter Field. From left, Karlee Curtis, Jaden Stell and Mackenzie Holder.
HHS senior center fielder Jaden Stell shows the ball after making a circus catch during the third inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field. Looking on is junior right fielder Mackenzie Holder.
HHS senior center fielder Jaden Stell makes a running catch during the third inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field. Looking on is sophomore left fielder Karlee Curtis.
HHS senior Riley Scheets rips a lead-off single to start a rally during the third inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field.
HHS sophomore Madi Reed singles during the third inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field.
HHS sophomore Karlee Curtis prepares to lay down a bunt during the Lady Tigers' win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field.
A bunch of happy Lady Tigers wait to greet Hannah Dzurick at home plate after she hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the third inning of Houston's win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field.
Surrounded by happy teammates, HHS junior Hannah Dzurick hops onto home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in the bottom of the third inning of Houston's win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field.
While being mobbed by happy teammates, HHS junior Hannah Dzurick leaps in the air after hitting a 3-run home run in the bottom of the third inning of Houston's win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field.
HHS sophomore Aliyah Walker is mobbed by happy teammates at home plate after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning of Houston's win over Dixon Tuesday at Carter Field.
HHS sophomore MacKenzie Bryan takes a low pitch during the Lady Tigers' home victory over Dixon on Tuesday.
HHS senior Riley Scheets takes a high pitch during the Lady Tigers' home victory over Dixon on Tuesday.
