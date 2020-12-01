In their first basketball game of the 2020-2021 season, the Houston High School Lady Tigers made some mistakes, looked a bit disoriented at times and generally experienced some classic early-season bumps.
But they also came away with a decisive victory, beating host Fordland 63-42 Monday night in the 7th-annual Fordland Invitational.
“After watching video it wasn’t quite as ugly as I thought,” said Lady Tigers head coach Brent Kell. “You never play as well as you thought you did and you never play as bad as you think you did. But I love the fact that we still won the game handily, yet didn’t play our best basketball. Almost always, the first game of the year is not as well played as you would like.”
Houston got off to a quick start in the contest, and led 11-1 after junior Hannah Dzurick nailed a 3-point with 3:46 left in the first quarter and freshman Angie Smith followed with a trey at the 3:15 mark of the period.
Employing almost continuous full-court defensive pressure, the Lady Tigers led 29-15 at halftime and then built a 35-15 advantage in the third quarter after back-to-back buckets from the lane by Dzurick. Fordland tried to recover midway through the third period and closed the gap to 37-24 with a 9-2 run highlighted by a 3-point baskets by seniors Mahalia Burks and Elena Fadigato.
But Houston countered with a 6-0 run to lead 43-24 with 3:30 to go in the third quarter. Then after sophomore guard Aliyah Walker banked in a 27-foot trey with less than 2 seconds to go in the period, the Lady Tigers went into the fourth quarter on top 49-31.
Houston enjoyed the game’s biggest lead at 54-31 when Smith drilled a 3-pointer early in the final period, and the two teams traded baskets the rest of the way.
“I felt like the girls had first-game jitters,” Kell said. “We didn’t play defense the way I know they can and will as the season goes along. We still have some things to figure out, but our overall speed as a team will give most teams a lot of trouble.”
Nine players scored for Houston in the game. Dzurick led all scorers with a career-high 22 points (including 12 in the third quarter), while Smith finished with 13 points in her inaugural high school outing, sophomore guard Katie Chipps had 11 and sophomore forward Olivia Crites added 6.
“I feel like our post play wasn’t as good as it’s going to get,” Kell said. “We played a little bit timid at times but we were doing a good job and looking for the post and that’s a positive because we need to be a well-rounded team being able to score from the inside as well as outside.”
Turnovers, missed shots and missed defensive assignments hindered the Lady Tigers off-and-on throughout the contest.
“There were possessions that our defense looked really good and there were some possessions where we gave them straight line drives to the basket for layups,” Kell said. “We have to correct that going forward.”
Houston went only 10-for-21 from the free throw line in the win.
“I like how our guards especially were attacking the basket,” Kell said, “and we were able to go to the free throw line 20 times, which means you’re being pretty aggressive on offense. But this team should shoot around 70-percent or higher from the line.”
The Lady Tigers (1-0) face Dora today (Dec. 3) in their second pool-play contest in the Fordland Invitational. The 6-team event concludes Saturday, with the championship game set for 4:30 p.m.
“We were desperately needing to play a game,” Kell said, “as we have practiced and beat on each other for four weeks. This gave our coaches a really good idea of who is ready to play varsity and who still needs time to develop. Going forward, we need to settle on 9 to 10 players for our rotation and that could change a little from game to game.”
On Monday (Dec. 7), Houston heads up U.S. 63 for a road game against county rival Licking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.