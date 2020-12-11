In a game featuring several momentum swings and scoring runs, the Houston High School girls basketball team had the advantage when it counted and the beat Koshkonong 57-53 Thursday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
“We were extremely happy to come away with a win against a quality opponent,” said HHS head coach Brent Kell, “and even though we didn’t play our best basketball, we grew up a bit as a team in winning a close game and keeping our heads down the stretch.”
The visiting Lady Blue Jays led a 19-12 at the end of the first quarter after senior guards Megan Maffi and Tyra Gee each sank two 3-point shots in the period.
But Houston returned the favor by outscoring their guests 18-11 in the second period and at halftime the score was tied at 30-all.
The Lady Tigers took control in the third quarter and built a 41-33 lead when sophomore guard Aliyah Walker drained a trey with 2:22 to go in the period. But the Lady Jays regained the momentum went on a 10-2 run to finish the quarter and tie the score at 43 going into the final 8 minutes.
Houston was assessed 8 fouls in the quarter and helped Koshkonong get back into the game by committing several turnovers on errant and ill-advised passes.
The Lady Tigers grabbed the momentum again in the fourth quarter and led 53-46 when junior guard Hannah Dzurick hit a 3-pointer with 4:22 to go. But thanks in part to more Houston turnovers, the Lady Jays quickly erased the deficit and the score was knotted at 53-all after Gee sank a pair of free throws at the 2:26 mark.
The Lady Tigers went ahead for good after freshman guard Angie Smith made a big steal on defense and then nailed a trey on the other end of the floor to make it a 56-53 game with 52 seconds remaining.
After Koshkonong missed a 3-pointer, Dzurick was fouled in back court and sank 1-of-2 free throws with 15 seconds left. The Lady Jays then missed the game’s final shot.
Dzurick topped Houston in scoring in the game with 19 points, while Smith finished with 8 and sophomore forward Karlee Curtis added 7. The Lady Tigers sank a season-high eight 3-pointers, as Dzurick, Smith and senior guard Jaden Stell each hit three and Walker and sophomore guard Katie Jo Chipps made one apiece.
Maffi led all scorers in the contest with 24 points (including 17 in the first half), while Gee had 14 and Sturgeon added 10.
The Lady Jays’ roster included only nine players, but five were seniors and two were juniors.
The win avenged a 7-point loss last season at Koshkonong and snapped the Lady Tigers’ three-game losing streak.
“We knew going into the game it would be tough as they had most of their team back from last year and defeated us at their place,” Kell said. “I told the girls they are going to be very aggressive and be ready for a really physical game. I was very encouraged that we were able to match their physicality and didn’t let it get into our heads. We did a much better job of that than in previous games.”
Many of the Lady Jays’ made baskets came from long range (including seven from behind the arc), and several were basically uncontested.
“I thought our defensive pressure was really good at times,” Kell said, “and then there were times where we left shooters wide open. We have to do a much better job of locating our man and helping each other out when we’re a little out of position.”
Kell said the squad is well aware of its turnover issue.
“We’ve been working on pushing the ball up the court and looking for advantages in our favor, but we have to make better decisions with the ball instead of forcing passes and making turnovers,” he said. “We will get there, but we have way too many unforced turnovers so far this season.”
The Lady Tigers hindered their cause by going only 6-for-15 from the free throw line in the contest, while Koshkonong converted 16-of-20 from the stripe.
“So far this season, we haven’t been a good free-throw shooting team,” Kell said, “and that’s a little disappointing as we have some really good shooters. We need to take a little bit more time and concentrate a little bit harder and not let negative thoughts come into our minds as we’re preparing to shoot.”
Conversely, Houston was stronger on the boards than in previous outings this season, and out-rebounded the taller Lady Jays 44-33.
“I thought we hit the boards really hard,” Kell said, “and that was very encouraging.”
Houston’s older players helped maintain a positive attitude when the game was on the line down the stretch, Kell said.
“It was very encouraging hearing our upperclassman in the huddle make the comment late in the game, ‘come on guys, we got this let’s finish the game strong we’re going to finish it out,’” he said. “We’ve been missing that player leadership early in the season and that’s really encouraging especially for our younger kids.”
Houston (2-3) hosts Norwood this Friday. The Lady Tigers will be in the 16-team field at the annual Mountain Grove Holiday Tournament, set for Dec. 26-30.
Houston is seeded 13th.
“We had tournament seeding meeting Wednesday and we didn’t get any respect from the area coaches,” Kell said. “We’re going to use that as motivation, as the girls were disappointed in that low of a seed.”
Koshkonong is seeded 6th in the event.
“I told the girls that we put ourselves in a position to be that low of a seed with a 1-3 record and that the only way that we could prove that we’re better than that is to have some good games and practices leading up to the tournament,” Kell said. “Then when we play, we have to prove that we were better than the seed they gave us. Hopefully we can play with a chip on our shoulder and make a good run in the four-day tournament.
“We still have a lot to work on, but the girls are showing determination sticking together and pushing each other. I’m confident we will figure things out moving forward.”
