The Houston High School girls basketball program has a new head coach.
The Lady Tigers’ new leader is 27-year-old Van Buren native Lindsey Vermillion, who will be only the second female head coach in the history of HHS hoops.
Vermillion, who is single, excelled during her high school playing days at Van Buren and earned a basketball scholarship from Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, Ark. An ankle injury during her freshman season ended her college career, but the Lady Eagles’ head coach asked her to become an assistant coach and she held the position for about six years.
Vermillion went on to earn a degree in education from Williams Baptist, with a science minor. She will be a head coach for the first time when the Lady Tigers take the floor later this year.
“It’s a bit nerve-racking because of the unknown aspect of it,” Vermillion said, “but it’s definitely exciting because it’s been my dream to be a head coach.”
Vermillion follows in the footsteps of Sherry Henry, who helped launch girls hoops at HHS in 1977 and coached for several years. There have been three head coaches after Henry, all men.
“I like a challenge,” Vermillion said, “and I’m ready for it. I’m glad they’re giving another woman the opportunity.”
Players and fans can expect to hear from Vermillion.
“I’m very animated and I’m very vocal,” she said. “My practices won’t be quiet; I feel a loud gym is a winning gym.”
Vermillion takes over a team loaded with athletic, mobile players, including several who will be juniors during the 2021-2022 season (meaning the Lady Tigers will rely heavily on upperclassmen for the first time in several years).
“I’m going to bring relentlessness to the program,” Vermillion said. “I’m a fast-paced coach, and I like to play a lot of transition basketball and get the ball up and down the floor as quick as possible. I don’t really want to run an offensive set unless it’s needed, and I like to read the defense and take what it gives you.”
Houston Schools athletic director Brent Hall said hiring Vermillion came easily after the interview process.
“She had a lot of confidence and had a very definitive plan for how she wanted to go about building the program,” Hall said. “We felt like this was the right direction for us to head into.”
The way Vermillion figures to mesh with the current group of Lady Tigers was also considered, Hall said.
“That was definitely part of the process,” he said.
Beginning in early June, Vermillion intends to conduct numerous open-gym sessions with the Lady Tigers so she can become familiar with them and they can become familiar with her.
“I’m really looking forward to working with the girls,” she said, “and getting to know them and having them get to know me.”
Vermillion replaces Brent Kell, who has been hired as athletic director at Eldon.
“The ultimate goal is to hang banners,” Vermillion said, “and I’m excited to get started and put W’s on the board. I know Rome wasn’t built in a day, but I feel like I have a good foundation to start a winning program.
“I’ve been around state championship games and I love those types of environments. That’s what I want to bring to the Houston girls basketball program.”
