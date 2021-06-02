Houston High School was represented by one player at the 2021 Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 boys golf championship tournament, May 17-18 at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
That player was a girl: Freshman Angie Smith.
Smith qualified by finishing in the top 18 in the Class 2 District 1 Tournament May 10 at Eagle Springs Golf Course in St. Louis, tying for 13th in a field of 63.
There is no girls state tournament in the spring, as most high school girls golf in Missouri takes place in the fall.
At State, Smith shot a 113 in the first round and 114 in the second round to lace 74th in a field of 74, but she was the only girl in the field.
“She gained some valuable experience from being there,” said HHS head coach Brent Kell. “I look for her to do better moving forward as she now understands what state play is all about.”
Palmyra won the Class 2 team championship. Brayden Buffington of Bowling Green took top individual honors with a 3-over par score of 147 (74 on day one and 73 on day two), while Kal Sebastian Kolar of Maplewood Richmond Heights finished second and Logan Cox of Hallsville placed third.
In late April, Smith finished 10th in a field of 40 players at the South Central Association Tournament.
