When junior running back Bailey Hurst dashed 42 yards for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 3 playoff game at Mountain View, it marked the first time Houston had scored in a stretch spanning 12 quarters.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, host Liberty had already put 50 points on the board and went on to a 50-6 victory.
The Eagles wasted little time in asserting themselves on their home field, scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run by freshman quarterback Carter Pruett with 9:17 left in the first quarter. Before the period was over, Liberty had added two more touchdowns on passing plays and led 24-0 going into the second quarter.
Houston continued to have difficulty stopping Liberty’s offense in the period, and the Eagles led 44-0 at halftime after junior Tyler Watts (the other half of Liberty’s QB duo who line up side-by-side in the backfield on almost every offensive play) threw scoring passes of 19 and 3 yards, and also ran for an 18-yard TD.
The Eagles (8-2) reached the 50-point mark on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Watts to sophomore Kal Acklin with 7:08 to go in the third quarter.
Houston got the last 6 points of the game when Hurst got loose and scampered down the right sideline into the end zone with 6:25 to go in the game.
Several Tigers were playing at unfamiliar positions in the game because of teammates being quarantined the day before, and the Eagles’ passing attack benefited.
“We knew we were going to have some challenges with kids playing out of position,” said HHS head coach Eric Sloan. “We played several guys throughout the game with little to no varsity experience. We were really young and inexperienced in the linebacker and defensive back positions so we knew that would be quite a challenge to stop the passing attack.”
The Tigers finished with an overall record of 3-5 in a season that featured injuries to key players (including senior quarterback Ty Franklin), lots of obstacles related to COVID-19 and only one home game.
“I thought the 2020 season was really weird,” Sloan said. “We played really well at the beginning of the year when we had everyone. We started quarantining kids and coaches the week of Salem and it was never quite the same. After a couple weeks off we played really well in the first half at Ava. When Ty broke his collarbone in the first series of the third quarter, things started to snowball.
“Injuries and quarantine plagued us. It would've been fun to play our schedule at full strength.”
The Tigers will lose several seniors to graduation, including leaders on and off the field, like Franklin, Trevor Mitchell and Chris Cichon.
“I'm going to miss this senior group,” Sloan said. Most of them played OFL together, they all hang out and get along. They are great role models and would do anything in the world to help you out.”
