After being heavily favored and absorbing a surprising loss to Houston on their home field season, the Liberty Eagles came to central Texas County last Friday night with a bit of revenge on their minds.
The got it by beating the host Tigers 40-0 in a South Central Association game that wrapped up the regular season for both squads.
After the two teams traded possessions throughout a scoreless first quarter, Houston’s defense turned in what looked like a key play early in the second period when junior linebacker Korbyn Tune tipped a pass from junior quarterback Tyler Watts into the air and grabbed it for an interception to give the Tigers the ball at about their own 30-yard line. But on the very next play, junior defensive back Noah Jester returned the favor and picked off a pass from Tigers freshman Wyatt Hughes and Liberty had possession at the Houston 44.
A few plays later, the Eagles got on the board with 7:21 left in the first half when Jester (at wide receiver) caught a 10-yard pass from Watts in the right corner of the end zone.
Liberty struck again with about 2:08 to go in the second period on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Watts to junior receiver Tanner Ripko, and the Eagles led 14-0 at the break after the same two players hooked up on a 2-point conversion pass.
Unfortunately for the Tigers (and their fans who had gathered for both Homecoming and Senior Night), the wheels came off in the third quarter and Liberty scored three times. The Eagles got a 48-yard TD run from Watts (followed by a 2-point conversion pass), a 44-yard interception return by senior linebacker Zeb Cornman and a 17-yard touchdown pass from Watts to Jester.
Liberty (7-2, 6-1 SCA ) added another 6 points early in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard TD pass from Watts to Ripko.
HHS head coach Eric Sloan said the Tigers defense had its chances.
“We were in position to make tackles all night and missed a lot,” Sloan said. “You can't allow good teams to have that many opportunities and expect to win.”
Houston (3-4, 0-4 SCA) began the game with sophomore Brody McNew at quarterback, but freshman Wyatt Hughes took over under center midway through the first quarter when McNew left with an injury.
“Wyatt did some good things, which is encouraging as a freshman,” Sloan said. “We just don't want to put ourselves in a position to ask a lot of him, since he's a freshman.
Houston has had four players contribute meaningful minutes at quarterback this season, while five have played at center.
“It's been a rough year,” Sloan said. “That is never going to be a good thing. Both are positions where you need consistency. I think that was pretty obvious Friday night with the amount of exchange issues we had and the amount of fumbles. It's hard to find success when we are struggling to get a snap exchange.”
After playing their one-and-only home game of the 2020 season, the Tigers travel to Mountain View this week for a first round district playoff game against Liberty.
Sloan figures there are a couple of keys to Houston coming up with a more favorable result in the rematch.
“I thought in the first half we played well for the most part,” he said. “We have enough kids shuffled around on offense that we’re struggling and not staying on our blocks. It's hard to get our offense going if we aren't staying on our blocks. Team speed is not a strength for us, so maintaining blocks is important.
“And defensively, we have to be more disciplined with our eyes to keep from getting beat deep.
“We've proven we can play with people when we do things right. We just have to do that for four quarters!”
