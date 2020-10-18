When senior Trevor Mitchell and the Houston High School special teams unit lined up for a punt early in the first quarter of a South Central Association football game Friday on Wilson Field in Panther Stadium at Mountain Grove, a high snap forced him to scramble to his right.
Mitchell managed to get off a low line-drive in traffic, but the officials ruled he was down before the kick and the host Panthers had the ball at the Houston 29-yard line. Seven plays later, junior Brendan Rogers ran the ball into the end zone from a yard out, and after an extra point kick by freshman Hoyt Matthews, Mountain Grove led 7-0. Things never got better for the Tigers, as the Panthers went on to post a 27-0 victory.
Mountain Grove (3-5, 2-4 SCA) scored again when sophomore quarterback Tyson Elliot and sophomore wide receiver Drew Vaughan hooked up on a 25-yard pass play with 52 seconds left in the first quarter and held a 14-0 advantage after another point-after kick by Matthews.
The Panthers extended their lead on a 15-yard TD pass from Elliot to sophomore Hollen Glenn with 50 seconds to go in the third quarter, and capped off the scoring with about 9 minutes left in the fourth period on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Elliot to Rogers.
With sophomore Brody McNew at quarterback for the first time, Houston’s offense had its chances and moved the ball well on the ground on several possessions throughout the contest. But the Tigers turned the ball over three times on interceptions (including two by senior defensive back Alex Cases) and once on a fumble and subsequently never got on the board.
The third pick occurred on the final play of the first half, when Glenn (at linebacker) grabbed a pass in the end zone that was intended for Houston junior tight end Korbyn Tune.
Trailing 14-0 early in the second quarter, the Tigers executed a perfect hook-and-ladder play while driving at the Mountain Grove 34-yard line, with Tune catching a pass from McNew and lateraling it to sophomore Anthony Carrol who took it down the right sideline to the 7. But after a sack, a tackle-for-a-loss and an interception by junior defensive back Todd Edwards, the Panthers had put an end to the threat.
In his initial game under center, McNew was taking snaps from senior Isaac Choate, as regular starter Casey Merckling was out with an injury.
This Friday, the Tigers (3-3, 0-3 SCA) are scheduled to play at home for the first time in the 2020 season (due to COVID-19), hosting Liberty in a contest that will likely have significant effect for both teams with regard to seeding in the upcoming Class 2 District 3 playoffs.
The night will also feature Homecoming and Senior Night activities, as well as the first performance of the season by the Tiger Pride Marching Band.
