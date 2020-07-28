Cichon takes the ball

HHS senior Chris Cichon takes a hand-off from quarterback Ty Franklin.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Working early each morning to avoid the summer heat, the Houston High School football team gathered for an eight-session summer camp beginning Monday, July 13, and concluding Wednesday, July 22.

Head coach Eric Sloan and his team have also been involved in strength and conditioning workouts since late May. Sloan said summer is a great time for players to improve their fitness and bond with cohorts.

“I think your goal is to get them ready for the season through lifting and running,” he said. “And this is where you build trust and team chemistry with your teammates. 

Sloan said he’s not yet sure how to characterize this year’s team.

Sloan and his team

HHS football head coach Eric Sloan addresses his players after a practice session July 17 in Tiger Stadium.

“This summer has been weird – we haven’t had everyone,” he said. “We have a couple new faces and we have a lot of young kids fighting for open jobs.” 

But Sloan does expect the Tigers’ depth at defensive line to be one of the squad’s strongpoints.

“We have a lot of older kids there who have played a lot of varsity football,” he said. 

The Tigers will begin official practice for the 2020 season on Monday, Aug. 10, and their first game is set for Aug. 28 at Sarcoxie.

Again this season, all HHS football games will be streamed live on the Herald website (www.houstonherald.com).

PHOTOS: HHS football summer camp

Players and coaches with the Houston High School football team took part in a summer camp from July 13-22. 

Staff writer

