Working early each morning to avoid the summer heat, the Houston High School football team gathered for an eight-session summer camp beginning Monday, July 13, and concluding Wednesday, July 22.
Head coach Eric Sloan and his team have also been involved in strength and conditioning workouts since late May. Sloan said summer is a great time for players to improve their fitness and bond with cohorts.
“I think your goal is to get them ready for the season through lifting and running,” he said. “And this is where you build trust and team chemistry with your teammates.
Sloan said he’s not yet sure how to characterize this year’s team.
“This summer has been weird – we haven’t had everyone,” he said. “We have a couple new faces and we have a lot of young kids fighting for open jobs.”
But Sloan does expect the Tigers’ depth at defensive line to be one of the squad’s strongpoints.
“We have a lot of older kids there who have played a lot of varsity football,” he said.
The Tigers will begin official practice for the 2020 season on Monday, Aug. 10, and their first game is set for Aug. 28 at Sarcoxie.
Again this season, all HHS football games will be streamed live on the Herald website (www.houstonherald.com).
HHS senior quarterback Ty Franklin hands off to junior Rene Lathrom (39) during a practic session July 17 in Tiger Stadium.
