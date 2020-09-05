Scoring three touchdowns in the first half proved to be enough for the Houston High School football team Friday night, as the Tigers won at St. James, 18-6.
After Houston won the coin toss and deferred, the host Tigers got the ball first but couldn’t make any headway against their guests’ defense and were forced to punt. The visiting Tigers then started at their own 29-yard line and produced a sustained drive that led to the game’s first score and set the stage for them to control the game from there.
After a couple of nice runs, a facemask penalty and two offside penalties, Houston quickly moved into St. James territory at the 37-yard line. A 21-yard gain on a pass from senior quarterback Ty Franklin to junior Korbyn Tune moved the ball to the 13, and after a run with lots of second-effort by senior Chris Cichon, the Tigers were knocking at the door at the 4.
Junior Bailey Hurst then bashed his way over the right side and into the end zone, and after senior Trevor Mitchell’s point-after kick hit the left upright and fell away Houston had a 6-0 lead with 4:59 to go in the first quarter.
On St. James’ ensuing possession, Houston’s defense rose up and stopped the home team again with a stand that included tackles for losses by Hurst (at linebacker) and junior lineman Alex Swallow.
Then early in the second quarter, the Houston D came through again. A few plays after St. James gained possession by recovering a fumble at the Houston 29-yard line, a bunch of Tigers ganged up to stop sophomore running back Cody Wilfong on a fourth-and-2 play at the 10.
Houston’s offense responded a short time later with a 27-yard run by Hurst on a broken play, with Franklin pitching the ball to him while falling backward to the ground. Moments later, Franklin broke tackles for a gain on a keeper to the St. James 4-yard line, and Cichon scored on a 2-yard run.
After a failed 2-point run, the visiting Tigers led 12-0 with 3:48 left in the second quarter.
But Houston wasn’t done and struck again before the first half was over.
This time, Franklin (at defensive back) recorded his first interception of the season on a halfback pass play and returned the ball to the St. James 15-yard line. After a penalty moved it back to the 25, Houston scored a few plays later on a 1-yard run by Franklin.
The Tigers’ 2-point conversion run failed, but they led 18-0 with 19 seconds remaining in the half.
St. James successfully executed an onside kick to open the second half, but came up empty yet again against the Houston defense. Midway through the third period, senior defensive end Trent Satterfield blocked a punt to give the host Tigers the ball at the Houston 8-yard line, but the Houston defense stood tall again, and St. James came away with nothing after sophomore Harold Lassiter blocked a field goal.
Late in the third quarter, Houston turned the ball over on a fumble again to give St. James possession at the visiting Tigers’ 31-yard line. This time the host Tigers capitalized and scored on a 14-yard pass from senior quarterback Preston Schmidt to senior wide receiver Derek Skaggs.
After an incomplete pass on the 2-point conversion attempt, Houston’s lead was 18-6 with 10:49 to go in the game.
Houston’s defense produced two more big plays before the final horn sounded, as Hurst intercepted a pass and Franklin recovered a fumble. The contest ended with Houston’s offense lining up in victory formation and Franklin taking a knee.
Houston (2-0) travels Friday to Salem for a third consecutive road game against a second consecutive namesake team. Salem has defeated Houston 39 straight times in an incredible streak that spans the same number of years.
