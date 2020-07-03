Houston High School football head coach Eric Sloan has announced dates and times for his annual summer football camp and the Tiger program’s “hired hand auction” fundraiser.
Football camp will begin at the weight room at 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, followed by camp activities outside. The camp will run through Friday of that week and continue Monday through Wednesday of the following week.
Sloan said anyone interested in participating will need to bring a physical.
The football team’s hired hand auction will take place on the field in Tiger Stadium on Friday, July 10, beginning at 7 p.m.
Players in grades 9-11 will be auctioned off for four hours of work and seniors for eight hours of work.
Proceeds from the auction will go toward the high school players’ team camp. The auctioneer will be Josh Dixon.
