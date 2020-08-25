During Eric Sloan’s tenure as football head coach at Houston High School, his teams have posted big upsets, pulled off big comebacks and won a fair number of games.
Now in his sixth year leading the program, one thing Sloan hasn’t seen the Tigers do is finish a season at or above the .500 mark. Last year’s squad seemed to have the right makeup, but an unusually high number of injuries to key players prevented it from happening.
Nonetheless, Houston still ended up at 4-6 and showed more than a little grit and determination along the way during a season of ups and downs and was highlighted by a rare road victory over Liberty. Sloan figures getting over that .500 hump this time around will require avoiding another visit from the injury bug.
“We’re going to have to stay healthy,” he said. “We have little to no depth – we get young in a hurry. We do have some returning guys with quite a bit of experience, but if a No. 1 kid goes down, we’re very young after that – probably more so than we’ve ever been.
“The flip side is that we do have guys with experience, including several who missed half the season last year but are still veteran guys.”
Assuming health isn’t an issue, Sloan sees a few aspects of the team that could be keys to winning.
“Our linebacking corps is strong,” he said. “We don’t have any seniors, which is a first, but that bodes well for the future. And our defensive line is all veteran guys and we return two veterans in the secondary.
“Our offensive line is pretty mature, too.”
That group includes sophomore Casey Merckling, who started nine games as a freshman last year, along with senior Chris Cichon (one of the Tigers’ vocal leaders), senior Trevor Mitchell (who’s back after missing half of last season with an injury) and junior Alex Swallow (another returning starter).
“Our line is probably going to be our strength on both sides of the football,” Sloan said. “But again, we get young behind those main guys.”
The Tigers figure to operate a pretty basic offense, as was the case for much of last season when injuries frequently forced new faces to be inserted.
“We’re going to run downhill a lot,” Sloan said. “We had to simplify things last year and we’re going to try to keep running with that and just take a lot of thinking out of it. We don’t have a lot of speed, so we’re going to try to utilize our linemen and run behind our big boys and just execute.
“You know, three yards and a cloud of dust. Kind of old school football. But if you eat the clock up, the other team doesn’t get the ball back.”
Senior Ty Franklin is moving from wide receiver and will run Houston’s offense at quarterback this season.
“He’s doing well,” Sloan said. “It’s a leadership role, and he fits into that really well, just like in basketball. He always wants to do a bit of extra stuff after hours or get kids on the field on weekends. He does the extra things that definitely make him worthy of being that leader.”
Often taking handoffs on Houston’s running plays will be the trio of junior Zach Fuwell, junior Bailey Hurst (who’s also back after missing most of the 2019 season with an injury) and sophomore Anthony Carroll, while 6-5 junior Korbyn Tune will be a big target for Franklin at tight end.
Sloan said Fuwell has been one the Tigers’ pleasant surprises in the preseason.
“He’s a guy who’s had all sorts of potential but has really struggled the last two years with understanding what we’re trying to do,” Sloan said. “But right now the light has come on for him – on both sides of the ball – and he’s going 100 miles an hour and doing some really nice things for us.”
Houston’s defensive success will be based largely on the linebackers, Sloan said.
“It will all depend on how fast we mature and grow up at linebacker,” he said. “We think we have good guys at that position, which bodes well for the future. They’ll all return next year, so then we should be talking about linebacker being one of our strengths.”
Houston begins the 2020 campaign with three consecutive road games. Sloan said that presents an unusual challenge that simply must be dealt with.
“It is what it is,” he said. “Next year we’ll be talking about being at home, so that will be fun. But it’s fine.”
Sloan said he hopes his team gets to play a home game this year.
“With COVID season, it’s kind of scary,” he said. “There are a lot of ‘what ifs’ and we may not play a home game, I don’t know. But it will be fun to play on turf the first two weeks and we’ll just see what happens.”
The Tigers’ first scheduled home game is a homecoming night contest against Cabool set for Sept. 18.
