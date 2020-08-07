Houston High School's fall sports teams will begin official practice this Monday (Aug. 10).

The HHS football team will conduct its first practice for the 2020 season at 7 a.m. Monday, while the volleyball team will practice at 9 a.m. in Hiett Gymnasium and the cross country team will meet at 6:30 a.m. Rutherford Park.

Participants in all three sports will need current physicals and their own water bottles.

