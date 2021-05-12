The Houston High School boys and girls track and field teams competed last Saturday in the Missouri State High School Athletic Association Class 2 District 5 championships meet at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
Houston’s boys squad took third in a field of 14 teams, and 11 HHS boys and 4 girls qualified to compete the state sectionals meet this Friday (May 14) at Sarcoxie.
Top results by HHS boys at the district meet included a win by the boys 4 X 200 meter relay squad (Evan Fisher-Koch, PJ Mister, Ty Franklin and Nathan Garnica), and second-place finishes by Garnica in the 100 meter dash and Nick Washko in the 300 meter hurdles.
Top results by Houston girls included second-place finishes by Karly Drake in the 100 meter hurdles and Makenzi Arthur in the javelin.
