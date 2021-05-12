Mak throws the javelin

HHS sophomore Makenzi Arthur prepares to throw the javelin during competition at the Class 2 District 5 championship meet on Monday of last week at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. Arthur placed second in the event and qualified for the state sectionals meet this Friday (May 14) at Sarcoxie.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Houston High School boys and girls track and field teams competed last Saturday in the Missouri State High School Athletic Association Class 2 District 5 championships meet at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.

PJ runs

HHS junior P.J. Mister (3) runs in a 400 meter dash heat during the Class 3 District 4 championship meet on Monday of last week at Ava.

Houston’s boys squad took third in a field of 14 teams, and 11 HHS boys and 4 girls qualified to compete the state sectionals meet this Friday (May 14) at Sarcoxie. 

Top results by HHS boys at the district meet included a win by the boys 4 X 200 meter relay squad (Evan Fisher-Koch, PJ Mister, Ty Franklin and Nathan Garnica), and second-place finishes by Garnica in the 100 meter dash and Nick Washko in the 300 meter hurdles.

Top results by Houston girls included second-place finishes by Karly Drake in the 100 meter hurdles and Makenzi Arthur in the javelin.

