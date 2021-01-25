HHS senior Ty Franklin drvies toward the hoop between Cabool defenders Logan Primanzon (with headband) and Trevor Atkins (23) during the first half of the Tigers' win last Friday in the third-place game at the annual Cabool Classic.
With two wins in three games over a five-day stretch, the Houston High School boys basketball team earned the third-place plaque in the annual Cabool Classic tournament last week at Cabool.
The fifth-seeded Tigers began the 8-team event with a 49-38 victory over No. 4 Van Buren in a first round game on Monday in the school’s old gym, but fell 56-38 to top-seeded Norwood in a semifinal contest on Tuesday in the new gym. Houston then downed No. 3 Cabool 67-55 in Friday’s third-place game, also in the new gym.
“It was a good week for us,” said Tigers head coach Jim Moore. “We ended up with a trophy and I’m really proud of the boys.”
Cabool actually led 13-11 at the end of the first period on Friday, but Houston was up 27-24 at halftime and never trailed again.
The Tigers built their first double-digit lead at 44-34 when senior forward Ty Franklin sank a basket from the post at the outset of the fourth quarter, and went on top 46-34 when junior center Korbyn Tune grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a short shot with 6:25 to go in the game.
The host Bulldogs didn’t go quietly, and pulled to within 3 at 54-51 when freshman guard Josh Shockley hit a 3-pointer with 3:30 remaining.
But over the next few moments, Franklin turned in two huge blocked shots, and as time ran down the Tigers dominated the boards and Cabool was forced to foul. Houston sank 14-of-22 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Cabool’s defense never had an answer for Tune, as the 6-5, 235-pound junior scored a game-high 20 points, including seven field goals from the low blocks. Several of Tune’s buckets were put-back shots after offensive rebounds, and he also yanked down several boards on the defensive end to finish with 13 rebounds.
HHS sophomore guard Garyn Hall sank two 3-pointers in the first quarter and another in the second on his way to scoring 15 points in the contest, while Franklin scored 11 points for the Tigers (including 8 in the decisive fourth quarter), junior Noah Gulick drained three treys and had 9, and sophomore guard Brody McNew also had 9.
Houston will face Cabool again Feb. 9 in Hiett Gymnasium in South Central Association league action.
“This was a big game for us,” Moore said. “Not only are they a conference school, but they’re in our district, and any time you can get a district win it helps your seeding.”
Cabool came out in a triangle-and-2 defense, manning up on Franklin and McNew and using the other three players in a zone set.
“We hadn’t seen that all year,” Moore said, “but we just have too many weapons. We were able to move the ball well, get it inside a lot, and kicked it out and Garyn and Noah hit some shots from the outside and kind of gets everybody going.
“And Korbyn’s play inside was huge.”
Houston went 18-for-27 from the foul line in the game, while Cabool went 9-for-11 from the stripe.
“We made enough free throws,” Moore said, “but we can always improve on that.”
EARLY HOLE TOO DEEP
Houston fell behind in a hurry against Norwood, as the Pirates sped away to a 25-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers played even-up the rest of the way, but the deficit was just too big.
The Pirates sank their first five shots of the game. The victory was their second over Houston in as many weeks, as they also won Jan. 12 in Hiett Gymnasium.
Junior guard Garrett Davault led Norwood’s early offensive outburst by knocking down three 3-pointers in the first quarter and scoring 13 points in the period on the way finishing with a game-high 23 points.
The Pirates’ defense also had no answer for Tune, who sank eight field goals from short range and finished with 16 points. Franklin also scored in double-figures for the Tigers, totaling 12 points.
“From the 5-minute point of the game on, we basically out-played them,” Moore said. “But we got off to such a bad start.”
Franklin had the hot hand for Houston in the win over Van Buren, scoring 21 points (including 11 in the first half and 10 in the second). Senior forward Haden Barnes led Van Buren with a game-high 23 points.
The Cabool Classic included 8-team fields in both boys and girls divisions, so games were played in both of Cabool’s gyms. Prior to Houston’s game against Norwood, the arena announcer shared that the Tigers’ win the previous night was Moore’s 300th as a varsity head coach, and the crowd responded with a nice ovation.
Norwood went on the take the tournament championship on the boys side, beating Galena 54-51 in Friday’s final. Second-seeded Ava won the tournament on the girls’ side, beating No. 4 Koshkonong 56-38 in the title game.
The Tigers (7-9, 0-1 SCA) were scheduled to play a non-conference game on Monday of this week at Bourbon, but the contest was canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Bourbon. A Tuesday non-conference home game against Belle was then added.
Next week, Houston hosts SCA contests Tuesday against Thayer and Friday against Liberty.
Moore figures defense will be key to any success the Tigers experience down the stretch.
“We’ve come a long way on defense,” he said. “We’ve made a conscious effort over the past couple of weeks. We still have to get better with our on-ball defense – Cabool was taking it to the basket a little too easily at times – but we’ve improved a lot in that area.”
Tune said the Tigers are on a good course for what’s to come in the final few weeks of the season.
“I definitely feel like we’re getting closer,” he said. “We’re starting to learn each other and play together and we’re slowly starting to get there. I think by the end of the season we’ll at our peak.”
While having his shorts grabbed by Cabool senior Trevor Atkins, Houston junior Noah Gulick (3) sends a backward pass from the lane during the third quarter of the Tigers' win last Friday in the Cabool Classic third-place game.
While having his shorts grabbed by Cabool senior Trevor Atkins, Houston junior Noah Gulick (3) sends a backward pass from the lane during the third quarter of the Tigers' win last Friday in the Cabool Classic third-place game.
HHS junior center Korbyn Tune makes a move to the basket under Cabool defenders Trey Atkins (14) and Trevor Atkins during the third quarter of the Tigers' win last Friday in the third-place game at the annual Cabool Classic tournament. Tune scored a game-high 20 points in the contest.
While having his shorts grabbed by Cabool senior Trevor Atkins, Houston junior Noah Gulick (3) sends a backward pass from the lane during the third quarter of the Tigers' win last Friday in the Cabool Classic third-place game.
While having his shorts grabbed by Cabool senior Trevor Atkins, Houston junior Noah Gulick (3) sends a backward pass from the lane during the third quarter of the Tigers' win last Friday in the Cabool Classic third-place game.
Guarded by Cabool senior Payton Byerly, Houston senior Ty Franklin makes a move with the ball during the second half of the Tigers' win last Friday in the Cabool Classic third-place game.
HHS sophomore Brody McNew makes a move with the ball through a crowd of defenders during the third quarter of the Tigers' win last Friday in the third-pace game at the annual Cabool Classic.
Guarded by Cabool senior Jacob Shockley, Houston junior Noah Gulick makes a move with the ball on a fast break during the Tigers' win last Friday in the Cabool Classic third-place game.
HHS junior center Korbyn Tune makes a move to the basket under Cabool defenders Trey Atkins (14) and Trevor Atkins during the third quarter of the Tigers' win last Friday in the third-place game at the annual Cabool Classic tournament. Tune scored a game-high 20 points in the contest.
HHS sophomore Brody McNew shoots during the first quarter of the Tigers' win last Friday in the third-pace game at the annual Cabool Classic.
HHS junior center Korbyn Tune makes a move to the basket while being defended by Cabool senior Trevor Atkins the Tigers' win Jan. 22 in the third-place game at the annual Cabool Classic tournament.
HHS boys head coach Jim Moore addresses his players during a timeout in the second half Jan. 22 at Cabool.
Defended by Norwood junior Jacob Sinning, Houston senior Ty Franklin eyes the basket during the first half of a Cabool Classic tournament semifinal game Tuesday night in the new gym at Cabool.
HHS sophomore guard Garyn Hall drives between Norwood defenders Max McGowan, left, and Justin Chadwell during the second quarter of a semifinal game Tuesday night in the annual Cabool Classic tournament.
Defended by Norwood junior Jacob Sinning, Houston senior Ty Franklin eyes the basket during the first half of a Cabool Classic tournament semifinal game Tuesday night in the new gym at Cabool.
HHS sophomore guard Garyn Hall drives between Norwood defenders Max McGowan, left, and Justin Chadwell during the second quarter of a semifinal game Tuesday night in the annual Cabool Classic tournament.
Defended by Norwood junior Garrett Davault, Houston junior Noah Gulick sends a pass during thethird quarter of a Cabool Classic tournament semifinal game Tuesday night in the new gym at Cabool.
HHS senior forward Ty Franklin goes up for a short basket during a semifinal game against Norwood Tuesday night in the annual Cabool Classic.
Houston junior Tanner Lee drives th3e baseline during the fourth quarter of a Cabool Classic tournament semifinal game Tuesday night in the new gym at Cabool.
Defended by Norwood junior Garrett Davault, Houston junior Josh Smith looks to pass during a Cabool Classic tournament semifinal game Tuesday night.
Houston senior Ty Franklin is fouled by Norwood junior forward Jacob Sinning during a Cabool Classic tournament semifinal game Tuesday night.
HHS sophomore guard Garyn Hall is fouled while shooting during a semifinal game Tuesday night in the annual Cabool Classic tournament.
