Fighting off a huge second half comeback attempt, the Houston High School boys basketball team beat Belle 72-59 Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
On the strength of three 3-pointers and 10 points points from 6-3 senior forward Ty Franklin, Houston jumped out to a 23-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
With the athletic Franklin scoring another 8 points, the host Tigers stretched the lead to 35-19 at halftime. Houston then appeared to be on the way to an easy victory when the advantage grew to 30 points in the third quarter. But Belle’s shooters then heated up in rare fashion and the host Tigers found themselves caught up a in storm of 3-pointers, as the visiting Tigers (from Maries County, southeast of Jefferson City) connected on nine treys down the stretch and cut the deficit to 11.
But Houston made a handful of baskets and sank enough free throws in the fourth quarter (7-of-12) to keep Belle at arm’s length.
Franklin led all scorers in the game with a career-high 24 points, while junior center Korbyn Tune was once again strong in the post, sinking eight shots from short range and finishing with 17 points. Houston’s balanced scoring attacked included 9 points apiece from sophomore guard Brody McNew and junior forward Noah Gulick, and 8 points from sophomore guard Garyn Hall (including two 3-pointers in the first period).
Belle also nailed four treys in the first half to finish with 13 in the contest. Senior Gentry Dunn drained five 3-pointers and led Belle in scoring with 16 points, while junior Thomas Lingo hit four from deep and had 15 points and senior Lane Feeler nailed three treys and added 11.
Houston won the battle of the boards in the contest, pulling down 41 rebounds to Bell’s 26. Tune recorded another double-double by yanking down 10 boards.
Many of the visiting Tigers’ long-range bombs found their target despite shooters having hands in their faces. HHS head coach Jim Moore was pleased with the way his team overcame adversity and won by double-figures.
“We played really well in the first half and for most of the third quarter,” Moore said. “We got out in transition, we were moving the ball well and we were getting after the boards. Then we withstood their shooting barrage. It kind of snowballed; they could not miss. They made some uncontested shots, but a lot of them were well-contested.
“But we put our share of points on the board and we made some free throws when we had to. It turned out to be enough to keep the lead at a safe distance.”
The host Tigers committed only 11 turnovers in the contest, while the visiting Tigers had 15.
“That’s not bad,” Moore said. “Our goal is 12 or less, and when we can take care of the ball like that we’re at least meeting one of our goals.”
The contest wasn’t originally on the schedule, but was added when a road game scheduled for the previous day at Bourbon was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Bourbon.
Next week, Houston begins a series of six consecutive South Central Association games to finish out the regular season. The Tigers (8-9, 0-1 SCA) start the flurry with a Tuesday home game against Thayer (the fourth-ranked Class 3 team in Missouri) before hosting Liberty on Thursday.
Moore expects his team to face a strong test by Thayer’s matchup zone defense.
“That’s different than what most teams in this area do,” he said, “so we’ll have to make a couple of adjustments to our offense and see if we can’t get some good looks. We’re going to have to be on our game, but we’re looking forward to it.”
The results of the stretch of six conference games will largely determine Houston’s seeding in the Class 3 District 9 tournament.
“We’re trying to get into championship mode,” Moore said. “We want to be playing our best ball by districts, and our conference definitely prepares you for that.”
Moore feels as though the Tigers are trending upward.
“In the last couple of weeks, we’ve shown some signs of taking strides in the right direction,” he said. “I think our defense is coming along and guys are starting to buy in on that, and we’re rebounding well. We need to out-rebound our opponents every night; there’s no reason not to with the size we have.
“When we do those kinds of things, we’re pretty good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.