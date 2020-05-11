The Houston High School boys basketball program is looking for a new head coach.
HHS director of athletics Brent Hall said Monday that Rod Gorman had taken a similar position at Bunker (southeast of Salem).
“There were no hard feelings or anything like that,” Hall said, “but he must have thought that was a better opportunity. I'm kind of disappointed and upset about it to say the least. It was a shock.”
Gorman coached the Tigers for four seasons. He began his 33-year high school coaching career in 1987 with a three-year stint at Bourbon, and then spent a year at Festus, five at Cape Central and 20 at Logan-Rogersville.
Under Gorman, Houston ended a 42-game losing streak against South Central Association opponents during the 2018-2019 campaign. Led by a whopping nine seniors, the Tigers took that to another level this past season by winning three times in conference play and finishing with a winning record for the first time in years (13-12).
“It seemed right at this time in my life to have a change,” Gorman said. “When I came here, I said I would see those guys through and leave things better than I found them. But you always get a feel for when it’s the right time and that’s where I’m at.
“I truly enjoyed my time in Houston and I have nothing negative to say about it. It’s a tough job, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a good job. It has its challenges like they all do.”
Hall said the search for Gorman’s replacement is already under way in earnest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.