After dropping the first two games of the season, the Houston High School boys basketball team rebounded last week with two victories.
The Tigers beat Eminence 57-51 in a Tuesday road game and defeated Seymour 50-35 Thursday in Hiett Gymnasium.
“I’m really proud of our effort this week,” said head coach Jim Moore. “Two good wins for our program does wonders for team morale and starts building much-needed confidence in our ability to win games and keep improving. We still have a lot to improve on, however we can feel ourselves getting better everyday.
“We have come a long way in the last couple of weeks.”
Houston trailed 14-13 at the end of the first quarter at Eminence, but went ahead 24-22 at halftime and maintained an advantage during the second half.
Senior forward Ty Franklin led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points, while junior center Korbyn Tune had 14. Guards Hunter McKinney and Garyn Hall both posted varsity career highs in points in the contest, as McKinney scored 9 points (including 6 in the third quarter) and Hall had 8.
Only four players scored for the host Red Wings. Gavin Keeling led the way with 24 points, while Lawson Crane had 20. Crane sank three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 10 points in the period.
The victory gained Houston some revenge, as the Red Wings had outscored the Tigers in all four quarters of a practice game Nov. 17 in Hiett Gymnasium.
Against Seymour, the Tigers never trailed and allowed their namesakes fewer than 10 points in each of the first three quarters. Houston got off to a fast start in the contest and led 9-0 after Franklin converted a reverse layup with 3:18 left in the first quarter after a steal on the other end of the floor.
Holding off a few runs by Seymour, Houston led 24-16 at halftime and steadily built the lead throughout the second half. The host Tigers enjoyed their biggest advantage after Hall sank back-to-back driving layups to make it a 50-33 ballgame with 1:10 to go.
Moore changed things up defensively in both games, as the Tigers stayed a 2-3 zone the whole way.
“It’s no secret that I am not a huge fan of zone defense,” he said. “I would much rather play man-to-man, aggressive, in-your-face defense. However, coaches have to adjust and play to their team’s strengths and our strength happens to be our size and length. Our zone defense allows us to stretch across the floor, making it tough for teams to make direct passes and to attack the lane.
“The last week and a half, we have really improved on being able to keep the ball out of the lane and force a lot of outside shots from 23-plus feet. If we can continue to improve in this area, it’s going to put us in position to win a lot of games down the stretch.”
The Tigers’ points totals haven’t exactly been high so far this season, but their shooting percentage hasn’t yet either.
“Offensively, we’re starting to come into our own,” Moore said. “We move the ball well on offense trying to play inside-out. We haven’t converted as many shots as we would like, but we believe it’s just a matter of time before that starts happening. We need to keep getting good looks and the ball will eventually start falling.”
Moore said he likes his team’s overall chemistry.
“We’re starting to learn how to play together, what everyone’s strengths and weaknesses are, and how to complement one another,” he said. “On the floor, we’re beginning to run the floor well on the offensive end and move the ball around the perimeter and inside-out. And defensively, we’re learning how to utilize our height and length to cause issues for our opponents.
“The biggest thing happening in my opinion is we’re having fun!”
The contest against Seymour marked the last time the Tigers (2-2) will play on their home court until Jan. 12 when Norwood comes to town.
“We love playing at home and we will miss being in front of our home crowd,” Moore said. “But it’s just the way the schedule worked out this year. Next year we will be at home much more, which will be nice playing in our brand new facility!
“For this year, it’s an opportunity for us to learn how to win on the road – learn how to travel and play in adverse conditions. We will embrace the opportunity and look forward to competing and getting better.”
This week, the Tigers are in the eight-team field at the 84th annual Mansfield Invitational Tournament.
