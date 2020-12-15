In three games played at last week’s 84th annual Mansfield Invitational Tournament, the Houston High School boys basketball team came away with a win and two losses.
The Tigers began the event with a 50-47 defeat Wednesday against Conway and concluded with a 61-42 loss to host Mansfield on Saturday. In between, Houston was firing on all cylinders in a Friday contest and beat Dora 73-30.
“I think up-and-down pretty much sums things up,” said HHS head coach Jim Moore. “We had high expectations coming into the week; we really believed that not only would we be competitive, but we had a chance to win the whole thing. It just didn’t work out that way.”
FOURTH QUARTER COSTLY
After trailing 31-20 at halftime against Conway, the Tigers outscored the Bears 20-5 in the third quarter to lead 40-36 going into the final period. Conway then regained the advantage and secured the victory.
HHS senior forward Ty Franklin led all scorers in the contest with 16 points, while sophomore guard Brody McNew had 11 for the Tigers and junior center Korbyn Tune added 8.
“We got off to a slow start,” Moore said, “and I didn’t think we executed our offense very well and the defense was just so-so. I felt like we were taking quick shots; we’d make one or two passes and then jack it up instead of running our offense.
“I also thought we were a bit stagnant with our feet and didn’t move real well or rebound real well.”
AN OFFENSIVE OUTBURST
In Friday’s consolation bracket contest against Dora, the defending Class 1 state champion Falcons hung with Houston for a while, as the Tigers led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
But the dam burst in the second period, as Houston outscored Dora 21-2 and led 37-14 at halftime after a flurry of points scored on fast-breaks, inbounds plays and half-court sets.
Then in the third quarter, the Tigers went on a 24-0 run to lead 61-14 and put the game away.
The 6-5, 235-pound Tune led Houston’s offensive onslaught with a career-high 33 points, scoring virtually at will from the low blocks and converting several baskets in transition. Tune already had 23 points at the break, scoring 17 during the Tigers’ decisive second quarter explosion.
“We played extremely well,” Moore said. “If someone knows what the secret to that is, I need to know.
“But we came to play.”
Houston’s height advantage was a factor from beginning to end.
“Our length gave them fits,” Moore said. “We got deflections on a lot of passes, we got some steals and we got some easy layups.”
Once the Tigers got rolling, it was a classic snowball effect and scoring became contagious.
“It ended up being like blood in water and sharks,” Moore said. “We started smelling that and we were all over the place.”
A total of 10 Houston players scored in the game, as several reserves got into the action during the second half. Franklin scored 7 points in the first half and finished with 10, while McNew had 7 and junior guard Hunter McKinney added 5.
“Everybody played well – one through 13,” Moore said. “We executed well on both ends of the floor, and everybody contributed and it was a lot of fun.
“That’s how we know we can play.”
SLOW START HURTS
In the game against Mansfield, Houston trailed 19-6 at the end of the first quarter and never recovered. The margin was 37-16 in favor of the host Lions at halftime.
“We got off to such a slow start,” Moore said. “I thought the wind came out of our sails a bit early because of some of the shots they made and the ones we didn’t convert. Then we’re down 20 before we could hardly blink, and it was an uphill battle from there.
“And I thought they were more physical than we were. We’ve got to be more physical and battle a bit more.”
Franklin led Houston in scoring with 15 points, while Tune had 10 and McNew added 8.
Only four players scored for Mansfield, led by sophomore forwards Tom Emerick with 21 points and Chase Cartwright with 17.
Top-seeded Willow Springs took the tournament championship with a 54-48 win over No. 2 Norwood in Saturday’s final. Houston won the event in 1992.
“The difference against Dora was we got out and ran with it and finished shots,” Moore said. “We missed a lot of opportunities against Conway and Mansfield inside 2, 3 or 4 feet. When the ball falls, we’re going to be pretty good.”
This week, Houston (3-4) travels Friday to Plato. Moore said there would be some primary area of focus leading up to the contest against a county rival.
“We’re going to get tougher, we’re going to get more physical, we’re going to work on defending better and we’re going to work on finishing shots,” he said. “We’re going to put up a lot of shots this week.”
Moore is looking to improve the team’s chemistry, too.
“We have to understand what our identity is,” he said. “I don’t think we know what it is right now and we need to find it. Once we have that, we need to keep improving on it.
“After the Mansfield game, we talked about how this is a marathon, not a sprint. We know that we’re capable of playing really well, but we have to play more consistently, and there’s no reason we can’t do that.”
After being idle next week, the Tigers will be in the field at the annual Blue and Gold Tournament in Springfield after Christmas. Houston will play in the Blue Division and face top-seeded Hartville (the defending Class 2 state champion) at noon on Saturday, Dec. 26, at Missouri State University’s JQH Arena.
