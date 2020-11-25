As Licking beat host Houston 72-56 in front of a capacity crowd Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium, the Tigers’ season-opening contest was characterized by two primary aspects: A rare singular scoring performance and fouls – lots of fouls.
Licking senior forward Wilson Murray poured in a career-high 51 points to lead his team to victory. Meanwhile, the 2-man officiating crew inexplicably called 65 fouls in the contest – 33 against Licking and 32 against Houston. But no-calls were also an issue throughout most of the game, as the referees frequently chose to blow their whistles when light contact was made and then allowed major contact to go unnoticed.
The 6-4 Murray began his offensive onslaught by scoring 11 points in the first quarter and never relented. With a series of driving baskets and shots from both short and long range, he added 17 points in the second quarter and 9 in the third, before closing out his historic performance with 14 points in the final period.
Murray sank two 3-pointers in the contest and went 17-for-24 from the free throw line.
“To be quite honest, we were terrible defensively,” said HHS head coach Jim Moore. “We cannot allow one person to beat us like that. Now, one person is probably not going to stop Murray, but we had five out there. We just didn’t do a good job of communicating where he was at, we lost track of him all night and we didn’t do a good job of helping off on him and making him kick the ball to somebody else.
“That was the game plan going in, and it didn’t happen. Not to take anything away from Murray, because he had a heck of a game, but there’s no reason to give up 51 to any player.”
Houston scored only 8 points in the first period, as Licking employed full-court defensive pressure that prevented the Tigers from getting into their up-tempo rhythm.
“We got off to a real slow start,” Moore said. “We didn’t handle their press very well early and we allowed them to slow it down. That’s not how we want to play. We have to get better and dictate the way teams play us and not just play the way they want us to play.”
After trailing by as much as 25 points in the third quarter, the Tigers made a couple of runs to close the gap in the fourth period, but the deficit proved to be too big.
“I thought we picked it up later in the game and did some really good things,” Moore said. “When we were able to get out in transition, they had a hard time keeping us from getting to the hole. We’re definitely at our best when we’re able to get out and run and we’ve got to get to a point where teams have a hard time slowing us down.”
Moore coached hard from beginning to end, as Murray kept striking and the fouls and no-calls kept mounting. As the game wore on, both coaches and many members of the home crowd became highly irritated with the officiating.
The prolific foul-calling also made it hard for the Tigers to play incorporate their fast-paced style.
“We like it when we get several possessions in a row without stopping,” Moore said. “We couldn’t get into a rhythm with the whistles blowing almost every time down the court.”
Senior forward Ty Franklin and sophomore forward Brody McNew led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points apiece, while junior center Korbyn Tune had 11 and junior guard Noah Gulick added 6. Murray was the only Wildcat to score in double figures.
Six players fouled out in the game, including 4 from Houston and 2 from Licking. A whopping 82 free throws were shot in the contest, with Houston going 27-for-42 from the line and Licking going 27-for-40.
Franklin and Tune are the only two players on this season’s HHS squad with significant experience.
“We’ve got a lot of guys getting their first look at big situations,” Moore said. “There are going to be growing pains, but we need to be able to win games like that and we need to figure out how to be more mentally tough.
“But we’re learning and I think we’ll be all right. If we get into a similar situation again, the same thing won’t happen.”
Next up for the Tigers is a game against Alton at 1 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 28) in the annual Current River Shootout at Van Buren.
1 of 40
HHS sophomore forward Brody McNew protects the ball after grabbing a defensive rebound during the first quarter of the Tigers' loss to Licking Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
With none of his teammates in sight, Licking senior Wilson Murray shoots a free throw during the third quarter on his way to scoring 51 points in the Wildcats' win over Houston Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
PHOTOS: High school boys basketball – Houston vs. Licking
Photos from the Houston High School boys game against Licking, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 (in Houston, Mo.).
1 of 40
HHS sophomore forward Brody McNew protects the ball after grabbing a defensive rebound during the first quarter of the Tigers' loss to Licking Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Licking senior Wilson Murray (35) goes up to block a shot by Houston sophomore Brody McNew during the second quarter of the Wildcats' road win on Monday.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
As a capacity crowd watches, HHS senior Ty Franklin shoots a free throw during the third quarter of the Tigers' loss to Licking Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
While being guarded by Licking sophomore Nicholas Hood, HHS sophomore Brody McNew maneuvers with the ball near the 3-point line Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS junior Noah Gulick moves the ball at the baseline while being double-teamed during the third quarter of the Tigers' loss to Licking Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS head coach Jim Moore addresses his players during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the Tigers' game against Licking.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Houston junior center Korbyn Tune puts up a shot over Licking junior Cade Richards.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
With none of his teammates in sight, Licking senior Wilson Murray shoots a free throw during the third quarter on his way to scoring 51 points in the Wildcats' win over Houston Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Licking freshman Austin James (23) and Houston junior Korbyn Tune battle for a rebound during the fourth quarter of the Tigers' loss Monday in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Licking freshman Austin James (23) battles for a rebound with Houston junior Korbyn Tune during the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' win Monday in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS sophomore forward Brody McNew is double-teamed while dribbling near the 3-point line during the third quarter of the Tigers' loss to Licking Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS junior Korbyn Tune scores 2 points on a layup during the fourth quarter of the Tigers' loss to Licking Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Licking sophomore guard Malachi Antle drives to the basket while being guarded by Houston sophomore Garyn Hall during the first quarter of the Wildcats' win Monday in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Members of the HHS girls basketball team dressed up to watch their male cohorts take on Licking Monday night.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS freshmen John Kimrey (1) and Hunter Harrington (31) battle for a rebound with Licking's Austin Stephens during the JV Tigers' loss to Licking last Monday in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Houston's Harold Lassiter grabs a defensive rebound during the JV game between Houston and Licking Monday night.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
The entire Houston junior varsity boys team eyes a rebound last Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Houston sophomore guard Dakota James is fouled by two Licking players while driving to the basket during the JV Tigers' loss Monday in Hiett Gymnasium.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Staff writer
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.